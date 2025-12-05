Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Ozzy Osbourne's Family 'Raging' Over Royal Family Being Used to Block Their Wish for Harmless Final Tribute to Prince of Darkness

Photo of Sharon, Kelly, Jack Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Ozzy Osbourne’s family has been left raging after the royals were used to 'block their harmless final tribute.'

Dec. 5 2025, Published 6:24 p.m. ET

Jack Osbourne has revealed how officials blocked their attempt to give Ozzy Osbourne a harmless final tribute on his death certificate due to the royal family – a decision insiders tell RadarOnline.com has left the late rock wildman's relatives "raging."

The dispute centers on the certificate issued in England following Ozzy's death in July, when Jack and his sister Kelly tried to include their father's iconic Prince of Darkness moniker in the occupation section.

Royal Rule Blocks Osbourne Tribute

Photo of Jack Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Their request was denied because of strict protocols governing the use of the word "Prince," which officials said could not appear beside the name of a non-royal.

The family, who sources say believe the rule was applied with unnecessary rigidity, say the blocked tribute robbed them of a small but meaningful way of honoring the Black Sabbath frontman, died aged 76 in July after a brutal battle with Parkinson's and agonizing back surgeries.

A family source said: "The royals didn't need to be brought into something this personal.

"It felt heavy-handed. The Osbournes weren't asking for a title – just a nod to who Ozzy was to millions."

Another insider added: "The whole thing felt cold. The Osbournes were blindsided, and it has definitely caused anger."

'Rock God' Title Request Denied

Photo of Sharon, Kelly, Jack Osbourne
Source: MEGA

They insisted they never asked for a royal title, only a nod to how millions knew Ozzy.

Jack explained the incident with the certificate on his "Trying Not To Die" podcast, recalling the moment he and Kelly were asked to list their father's occupation.

He said: "With my dad's (death certificate), we were in this very old building in England, in the countryside, and (the registrar asked), 'Ok, so what do you want to put for his occupation?'

"And I'm sat there with my sister and we're kind of like, 'Alright, what do we put? What are the stipulations?'"

He continued: "And so we put 'songwriter, performer' and then at the end, I was like, 'Can I put Rock God?'

"And the woman laughed and she was like, 'Let me see if I can get that approved,' so she had to go back and she's like, 'We can't do Rock God'."

Jack also tried to add Prince of Darkness, his father's globally known nickname.

He recalled: "And I was like, 'can you do Prince of Darkness?' And she was like, 'We can't do Prince because it's England... there's a Royal Family.'"

Photo of Ozzy Osbournes' Hollywood Walk of Fame Star
Source: MEGA

Jack eventually settled on rock legend for the official certificate.

A source close to the family added: "They just wanted Ozzy's legacy reflected in a humorous, loving way fans would understand.

"To be told no, twice, over something so harmless felt cruel. They're upset – really upset."

Jack Honors Ozzy With Tears

Split photos of Jack and Ozzy Osbourne
Source: ITV;MEGA

Jack became emotional on 'I’m A Celebrity' while describing his father to Eddie Kadi.

Jack, who has also been speaking candidly about his grief during his stint on reality show I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, became emotional in camp while reflecting on his father with fellow contestant Eddie Kadi.

Wiping away tears, he said: "Just his energy, he had this force, so hard to describe, he had this energy, it was like, he swallowed the galaxy and didn't know what to do with it, it's the only way to ever describe it.

"He could say nothing and it's just this authentic energy with him, I miss it, and his humour, f--- he was funny – definitely miss his jokes."

Jack taking on the Dangerous Discoveries Bushtucker Trial on Wednesday's episode of I'm A Celebrity, which saw him search for stars in a series of underground chambers, water tanks and insect-filled crawl spaces was one he vowed to complete in honor of his father's memory.

