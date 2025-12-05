EXCLUSIVE: Ozzy Osbourne's Family 'Raging' Over Royal Family Being Used to Block Their Wish for Harmless Final Tribute to Prince of Darkness

Jack explained the incident with the certificate on his "Trying Not To Die" podcast, recalling the moment he and Kelly were asked to list their father's occupation.

He said: "With my dad's (death certificate), we were in this very old building in England, in the countryside, and (the registrar asked), 'Ok, so what do you want to put for his occupation?'

"And I'm sat there with my sister and we're kind of like, 'Alright, what do we put? What are the stipulations?'"

He continued: "And so we put 'songwriter, performer' and then at the end, I was like, 'Can I put Rock God?'

"And the woman laughed and she was like, 'Let me see if I can get that approved,' so she had to go back and she's like, 'We can't do Rock God'."

Jack also tried to add Prince of Darkness, his father's globally known nickname.

He recalled: "And I was like, 'can you do Prince of Darkness?' And she was like, 'We can't do Prince because it's England... there's a Royal Family.'"