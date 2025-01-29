'Shark Tank' Star Issues Urgent Warning to EVERY American Who Owns a Smartphone After China Fires First Shot in Global AI War

The stock market crumbled early Monday morning, amid fears a Chinese startup developed an AI model that seems to be able to do anything its U.S.-based counterparts can – at a fraction of the cost.

That sent technology stocks into a freefall, as investors dumped a staggering $1trillion worth of technology stocks in a panic.

But businessman O'Leary says that's only the first shot in an ongoing battle.

He warned: "Make no mistake, America is in a technological arms race with China, as it was with the Soviets, decades ago. And it is past time to focus America's incredible economic, creative and industrial strength on winning the AI war."