EXCLUSIVE: Shannon Sharpe's OnlyFans Rape Accuser Repeatedly Texted About Her Desire to Have Children with The NFL Legend Before $50Million Lawsuit — 'I Want You To Put A Baby In Me'
Shannon Sharpe's rape accuser allegedly wanted to have a child with him during their relationship, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The NFL legend released racy and revealing texts he exchanged with the woman after she accused him of sexual assault and sued him for $50million.
Shortly after OnlyFans model Gabriella Zuniga filed her lawsuit, Sharpe, 56, issued a statement that their relationship was "100% consensual" and called her money demands "blackmail."
He tried to support his declaration of innocence by dumping his text messages with her – some of which included multiple requests to "put a baby" in her.
In a series of texts, Zuniga told Sharpe: "I can’t wait to have a black baby," to which he replied: "IF* I was 38, I would definitely impregnate you."
Zuniga answered with a suggestion: "I mean u could still impregnate me…age is just a number." To which Sharpe said, "That’s a kink 4 you. You and (I) both know you don’t want a baby."
The model continued: "I mean I only want a baby if it’s from you… I think I’d be a good mom."
In an exclusive statement to RadarOnline.com, Sharpe's attorney pointed to the exchange as proof the two "engaged in a consensual sexual relationship."
"When she learned that he would not father a child with her, she resorted to extortion," the statement said.
"While Shannon was willing to pay her a substantial amount of money to avoid the intimate details of his personal life from being exposed, as many high-profile individuals often do when they are being threatened, that is no longer the case."
Attorney Lanny Davis also shared that Sharpe decided to reveal the explosive texts to "set the record straight."
He said: "We are releasing several of Ms. Zuniga’s own explicit text messages to Mr. Sharpe that clearly indicate the nature of their relationship was consensual and sexual in nature — and, in many cases, initiated by her with specific and graphic requests.
The graphic messages included alleged requests from Zuniga, such as: "I want you to put a dog collar around my neck and choke me with it while you're f---ing me."
Another read: "I wanna put my tongue in your a--hole and then marry u."
One of the last texts, accompanied by a photo of the alleged victim seemed to be asking Sharpe for money: "I know u miss this big juicy a--…$25k for each cheek."
Davis contends the relationship was ended after the request.
In response, Zuniga's attorney, Tony Buzbee, doubled down on the violent accusations, releasing audio of a phone call in which the former Denver Bronco allegedly threatens to "choke" Zuniga.
The threat came after Zuniga warned Sharpe not to "manipulate" her during an argument.
An enraged Sharpe fired back: "If you say that word one more time, I'm gonna f---ing choke the s--- out of you when I see you."
After several moments of silence, Zuniga replied that she doesn't want to be choked.
"Yes, you do," Sharpe replied. "I don't think you have a choice in the matter."