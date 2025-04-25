EXCLUSIVE: Shannon Sharpe's OnlyFans Rape Accuser Repeatedly Texted About Her Desire to Have Children with The NFL Legend Before $50Million Lawsuit — 'I Want You To Put A Baby In Me' 

Shortly after OnlyFans model Gabriella Zuniga filed her lawsuit, Sharpe, 56, issued a statement that their relationship was "100% consensual" and called her money demands "blackmail."

He tried to support his declaration of innocence by dumping his text messages with her – some of which included multiple requests to "put a baby" in her.

In a series of texts, Zuniga told Sharpe: "I can’t wait to have a black baby," to which he replied: "IF* I was 38, I would definitely impregnate you."

Zuniga answered with a suggestion: "I mean u could still impregnate me…age is just a number." To which Sharpe said, "That’s a kink 4 you. You and (I) both know you don’t want a baby."

The model continued: "I mean I only want a baby if it’s from you… I think I’d be a good mom."