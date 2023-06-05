'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Ex-Hubby David Filed to Divorce Second Wife Again Days Before Shocking Reunion
Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador was all smiles while reconnecting with her ex-husband, David, over the weekend — just days after he filed to divorce his current spouse, Lesley Cook, for a second time.
Bravo fans were shocked when Shannon took to Instagram on Saturday with a photo of the two smiling alongside each other after she and David crossed paths at The Quiet Woman restaurant and bar, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"You never know who you are going to run into at the @thequietwomancdm," the beaming portrait was snapped. "Did not have this on my Bingo card," one social media user replied while RHOC's Vicki Gunvalson responded, "Awe your girls will be happy."
"I guess I left too soon," fellow costar Tamra Judge chimed in with a shocked emoji.
The exes have a lot of history together and are proud parents of three daughters: Sophie, Stella and Adeline. Shannon and David separated in September 2017, and she filed for divorce from him three months later after 17 years of marriage.
Although they went through a tumultuous split after he had an affair, the former flames appear to have put their drama in the past.
"I've gotten stronger, deep down," Shannon told People in 2018. "Part of what I did after I separated with David — while staying home, not going out, and not doing much of anything — was I tried to self-reflect and figure out the changes I wanted to make in myself. What kind of person do I want to be?"
David recently filed for divorce from his wife, Lesley, at the end of May, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their split in court docs obtained by RadarOnline.com.
He previously filed last September, but had a change of heart and asked to dismiss it a month later.
David has asked their prenup be enforced, and he is also seeking to terminate the court's ability to award spousal support to Lesley. As for their two-year-old daughter, he wants legal and physical custody while giving Lesley visitation rights.
Shannon, for her part, split from boyfriend John Janssen in January after three years together.