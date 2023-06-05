'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Ex-Hubby David Filed to Divorce Second Wife Again Days Before Shocking Reunion

"You never know who you are going to run into at the @thequietwomancdm," the beaming portrait was snapped. "Did not have this on my Bingo card," one social media user replied while RHOC's Vicki Gunvalson responded, "Awe your girls will be happy."

"I guess I left too soon," fellow costar Tamra Judge chimed in with a shocked emoji.

The exes have a lot of history together and are proud parents of three daughters: Sophie, Stella and Adeline. Shannon and David separated in September 2017, and she filed for divorce from him three months later after 17 years of marriage.