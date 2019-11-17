Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Shannon Beador Tried To Introduce Ex-Husband To Her New Man But He 'Walked Away' John Janssen is 'RHOC' star's boyfriend and she 'can't control' her ex David.

Shannon Beador revealed to fans at BravoCon that as she’s moved on romantically, her ex-husband David hasn’t been kind!

The Real Housewives of Orange County is seeing new boyfriend John Janssen.

“It’s strange. I tried to introduce [David] to John, but he walked away,” Shannon said.

The reality star, who lost a lot of weight after her split from David, said she has also not met his girlfriend, Lesley Cook.

On Sunday in New York during the RHOC panel at BravoCon, the network’s first-ever convention, Shannon, 55, also said of her former husband, “There’s a lot of anger still. But I can’t control him.”

The blonde beauty also admitted to fans about her alleged cheater spouse, “I would have been divorced earlier,” adding, “Being on the show gave me more motivation to stay together. Maybe when I found out about the affair, I would have gone. I don’t know.”

Shannon and David, 54, the parents of three daughters–Sophie, 17, and twins Stella and Adeline, 14, split in September 2017 after over 17 years of marriage. Their divorce was final in April.

Radar was the first to report that Shannon was dating John, 55 — a successful businessman from Orange County who has three children of his own.

“He’s just a great person,” Shannon has gushed about John. “If I were to make a list of the perfect person for me, he has all those attributes. You see it in movies and you think it’s not real. I’ve never been happier.”

A source told Radar that Shannon is ready to marry John.

“She is madly in love with John and the feeling is definitely mutual,” a source said.

“Of course they have discussed marriage, just as every couple that’s in love does. They have both been in long marriages and they both are hoping that this relationship could lead to that.”

Shannon has been very public with her beau and another insider told Radar “Of course she wants to flaunt him as much as she can . He’s not complaining and neither is she!”

The couple are very handsy, according to the insider.

“Shannon’s definitely in love — or lust — with him and the sex is just through the roof,” spilled the source. “Honestly, she didn’t think that she would ever meet anyone that turns her on as much as John does again.”