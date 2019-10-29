Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Watch Out, Shannon! Beador's Boyfriend Fought Ex In Nasty 5-Year Divorce Battle ‘RHOC’ star’s new man went through bitter split from his wife of 18 years.

Trouble in the OC?

Shannon Beador’s boyfriend fought his ex-wife in a nasty five-year divorce, court documents exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com revealed.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star has made her relationship with John Janssen Instagram official, posting a photo of him with a heart emjoi in NYC on Oct. 12, writing “Enjoying NYC,” as he posed with his arm around her.

Shannon bitterly battled David Beador in her own divorce, walking away with $1.4 million and $10,000 a month from her ex-husband.

She moved on with John, a businessman in Orange County, but Radar uncovered his divorce documents that show he went through a five-year battle to end his marriage.

According to the documents filed in Orange County Calif., John filed for divorce in 2006 but the split wasn’t finalized until 2011.

He was married to Kim Janssen for 18 years and 11 months when he asked a judge to end their marriage. The couple shared three children, two daughters, ages 15 and 12, and a 9-year-old son.

John, who has been hot and heavy with Shannon since summer 2019, had full physical custody of the children and Kim was given limited visitation with them, the documents revealed.

A court order stated that there was to be no “corporal punishment” of the children as the parents fought for custody.

According to the documents, after years of arguing about his salary, Shannon’s boyfriend John was ordered to pay Kim about $4,000 a month in spousal support and about $1,000 in child support but she paid him some money to support the children since he had primary custody of them.

“The Petitioner shall pay the Respondent the sum of $3,705 per month payable one half (1/2) on the 5th and one half (1/2) on the 20th of each month commencing June 5, 2007 and continuing until the death of either party, remarriage of Respondent, or further order of the court, whichever occurs first,” the documents obtained by Radar stated.

Court documents do not reveal changes in the settlement since the 2011 final decision in their divorce.

John’s salary was a fight for years, according to the court documents, but the final ruling noted that if he made more than $19,306 per month, Kim was entitled to more money.

“If the Petitioner shall receive over $19,306 gross per month, then the Petitioner shall pay to the Respondent 1.2% as and for child support for every dollar over the $19,306 gross per month, and 23% for every dollar over the 19,306 gross per month for spousal support. The petitioner shall send a copy of his paycheck stub to respondent and every month,” documents obtained by Radar stated.

The Judgement of Dissolution of Marriage was filed on April 25, 2011, according to the documents.

John went to court shortly after the dissolution was signed and asked for his support amount to be lowered, according to documents.

Shannon’s own bitter divorce echoed her boyfriend’s split.

She and David reached a “private settlement” where David’s $22,500 a month payment to Shannon was cut in half to $10,000 a month.

The RHOC star was not suffering, after court documents obtained by Radar previously revealed that she made almost $900,000 from Bravo!

Shannon and John and their children have been seen together on Instagram for months, sharing nights out as they blend their two families.