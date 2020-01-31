Shannon Who? Beador’s Ex-Husband David Engaged To New Girlfriend Lesley Cook ‘Looking forward to eternity with my love,’ his fiancée wrote on Instagram.

Shannon Storms Beador’s ex-husband David is taking things to the next level with girlfriend Lesley Cook. As RadarOnline.com has learned, the reality star popped the question and is now an engaged man!

David’s fiancée took to Instagram to announce the news and show off her new gem. Alongside a selfie of her with her man, she wrote:“Looking forward to eternity with my love. I LOVE YOU MY LOVE!!”

Readers know Shannon, 55, and David, 55, split in September 2017, following David’s cheating scandal. The pair — who share daughter Sophie and twin girls Stella and Adeline — were married for 17 years.

After three days of intense negotiations, the exes reached a private settlement that David was “beyond happy” with as he successfully managed to lessen his monthly child and spousal support payments to Shannon, slashing his $22,500 a month payment in half. Their divorce was finalized in April 2019.

Almost immediately after their split, David moved on with Lesley, whom he quickly considered marrying. “Lesley and David are both so relieved Shannon is out of the picture, and now they can move on with their lives,” a source exclusively told Radar when news of their romance broke. “They plan to get married soon and start a family of their own.”

Shannon, meanwhile, considered dropping the name Beador and started dating several men after the divorce. Radar was the first to report that she eventually settled on one: John Janssen, a successful businessman from Orange County who has three children of his own.

After just a few months of dating John, 56, Shannon began taking her new love pretty seriously. In August 2019, Radar exclusively learned the Real Housewives of Orange County star was “madly in love” and ready to wed her boyfriend! The shocking news quickly drew concerns from her loved ones.

“Shannon’s friends and co-stars are telling her to be careful because they don’t want her to get hurt again,” a source told Radar. “No one wants to see her go through what she went through with David.”

Shannon even tried to introduce John to David, but as she revealed to fans at Bravocon, her ex just walked away.