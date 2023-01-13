'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Says She Can't Stop Crying After John Janssen Dumped Her, Breaks Down Post-Split
Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Storms Beador fought back tears as she opened up about her painful breakup from boyfriend John Janssen after nearly four years together, revealing exactly why she felt "blindsided."
RadarOnline.com has learned the Bravolebrity sat down for an in-person interview on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live on Thursday and shed light on how heartbreaking this split has been for her.
"Yesterday was a really, really hard day for me and I couldn't stop crying," said Beador, thanking Lewis for motivating her to enjoy an evening out with friends. "I really had a good time. I don't know how I would have handled things had I just been sitting at home," she added.
"Well, I'm glad we could be there for you," Lewis kindly replied.
As they reflected on the months before the pair's breakup, Beador discussed how Janssen heard about Lewis' segment on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, during which the Flipping Out star revealed he didn't think the couple would last forever.
"When that happened, it got to John right away and so, he was upset," she shared. "Of course, I'm going to advocate on behalf of my relationship because I have never loved anyone close to as much as I love John."
Beador said she envisioned growing old with Janssen, and they both agreed Lewis never suggested to her that they call it quits.
The TV personality last spoke to Janssen in December, marking the longest they had gone without any contact. She previously confirmed filming for season 17 has wrapped.
Beador claimed he said the relationship was over soon after production ended, leaving her completely "blindsided" as he previously shared that he wanted to take their romance to the next level, giving Lewis the impression of an engagement.
"I've been in pain over it," Janssen told PEOPLE in a statement about their breakup. "It's sad because I love Shannon very much. I have loved her more deeply than any woman in my life. She's one of a kind; so funny and generous and full of life and adventurous. We have a connection that's unlike anything I've ever had."
"And I know that for as long as I live, I'll never meet anyone like her again," he added. "But that doesn't mean we're right for each other for the rest of our lives."