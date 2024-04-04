Shakira's Pals Fear 'Emily in Paris' Heartthrob Lucien Laviscount is Using Her for Fame With New Romance: Sources

The duo sparked romance rumors after they put on a steamy display in her music video Punteria. While sources have confirmed Shakira, 47, and Lucien, 31, are dating, they are allegedly not "heavily involved."

Shakira proved her hips don't lie when she bagged Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount , but the Grammy winner's friends are allegedly concerned he's dating her for all the wrong reasons, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Whenever, Wherever singer's inner circle is also allegedly fearful she's an easy target, considering how her last relationship with Gerard Piqué ended.

Friends of the Colombian beauty are allegedly shaken up over her latest romance, with insiders sharing they're worried the British actor "is a player and she is going to get burned."

The pal admitted, "The women he has been with are all very different," and voiced concern that "now he is seeing Shakira - and she wants love."

"Shakira is desperate to fall in love – but her friends are concerned because Lucien has slowly crept his way up the celebrity ladder while dating women who were all less famous than Shakira," an insider spilled to Daily Mail .

Shakira's friends "fear he just wants people to know his name and she provides that," said the source. They also claimed that she's "not over her ex" and that everyone "knows" the younger actor "is a rebound."

Lucien's reputation, their 16-year age gap, and Shakira's ex are all a recipe for disaster, claimed the insider.

"She is dating someone who they fear is a player and she is going to get burned," they concluded.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Shakira and Lucien's team for comment.