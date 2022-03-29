Serena Williams' Half-Sister Slams Will Smith's Violent Outburst At Awards Ceremony, Says He 'Should Be Stripped Of The Oscar'

"But it's not the time or place. If somebody offends you, you let them know in a private setting — 'Hey, you offended my wife, I did laugh at the joke, but my wife was offended,'" she continued. "But just to go on stage in the middle of an event and slap somebody, walk back down, and then yell from your seat. That's just not appropriate."

During the live telecast, Rock poked fun at Pinkett Smith's bald hair, but he didn't realize that she suffers from a condition called alopecia. as a result, Smith got angry and hit him before he went on to win an Oscar for Best Actor in King Richard, which is about the Williams' sister and their father.