Inside Selena Gomez's Addiction Battle — as Singer Admits It Changed Her Voice 'Permanently'

Gomez was candid about her past vaping use and the difficulty of quitting nicotine.

“I’m not gonna be able to change my voice. I vaped nicotine a lot,” she said in the video. “Nicotine is so hard to quit.”

She then urged anyone considering vaping to reconsider, saying, “It’s just not worth it. It’s so stupid, and it’s changed my voice.”

Gomez also responded to people who have criticized how she sounds. “So if you guys don’t like listening to my voice, that’s totally understandable. I don’t mind. Just don’t listen to it,” she said.

Despite acknowledging how difficult quitting has been, Gomez said she was happy she had stopped.

“I am really excited because I stopped and I just hope I can keep it up,” she said. “It’s really hard, but I know if you are going through something, you can get through it too.”