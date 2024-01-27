Nicki Minaj Launches Personal Attacks at Megan Thee Stallion in Instagram Rant Referencing Her Deceased Mother
The ongoing feud continues to heat up between rap stars Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion, as Minaj launched a scathing Instagram Live rant, hurling personal insults at her former collaborator, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The tension between the two artists escalated following the release of Megan's latest track, HISS. In the midst of the heated exchange, Minaj mentioned Megan's deceased mother, sparking outrage among fans.
During the Instagram Live session, Minaj did not pull any punches, repeatedly referring to Megan as a "bullet fragment foot b----."
She also accused her rival of dredging up old gossip from 30 years ago, claiming that no man would ever love her and accusing her of lying about her late mother.
The clash reached a boiling point when Minaj reshared an old clip from the video shoot of their joint song, Hot Girl Summer, where she called Megan a "disgusting serpent." The tweet further alleged that someone had paid to suppress certain songs and videos related to the situation, implying a conspiracy to silence Minaj.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, fans speculated that Megan the Stallions's new track, HISS, aimed to address her former collab. In one of the lines, Megan rapped, "These h--s don't be mad at Megan/ these h--s mad at Megan's Law/ I don't really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y'all don't want me to start."
This line references Megan's Law, a legislation requiring the public disclosure of information about registered sex offenders. Notably, Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, has a criminal record for attempted rape and failing to register as a sex offender.
During the Instagram Live, Minaj expressed her outrage, saying, "You will not disrespect Papa Bear, you dirty f------, ran through, bird a-- bum b----. You broke b----; tell them the truth, b----."
It appears that Minaj blamed her alter ego, "Roman," for the aggressive outburst, claiming that her alter ego lacks moral standards and respect, unlike her true self, "Nicki."
Minaj also hinted at a response to Megan's trac sharing a snippet of a new song on her Instagram Live. In the song, she seemingly referenced the incident in 2020 when Megan was shot in the foot by Tory Lanez.
The lyrics in question were, "Bad b----, she like six foot, I call her Big Foot/ The b---- fell off, I said get up on your good foot."
As of now, Megan Thee Stallion has not responded directly to Minaj's harsh comments. The feud between the two artists has attracted significant attention, with fans and industry insiders eagerly awaiting what comes next.