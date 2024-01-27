Nicki Minaj Launches Personal Attacks at Megan Thee Stallion in Instagram Rant Referencing Her Deceased Mother

The ongoing feud continues to heat up between rap stars Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion , as Minaj launched a scathing Instagram Live rant, hurling personal insults at her former collaborator, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The tension between the two artists escalated following the release of Megan's latest track, HISS. In the midst of the heated exchange, Minaj mentioned Megan's deceased mother, sparking outrage among fans.

During the Instagram Live session, Minaj did not pull any punches, repeatedly referring to Megan as a "bullet fragment foot b----."

She also accused her rival of dredging up old gossip from 30 years ago, claiming that no man would ever love her and accusing her of lying about her late mother.