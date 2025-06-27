EXCLUSIVE: Selena Gomez's Baby Heartbreak — Singer 'Trapped in Panic Spiral' Over Losing Fiancé Benny Blanco If She Can't Have Kids
Sensitive Selena Gomez fears her inability to have a baby could derail her relationship with fiancé Benny Blanco.
Sources tell RadarOnline.com the two are madly in love and eager to start a family – but Gomez's ongoing medical issues make it dangerous for her to carry a child.
"She can't help worrying she'll never be able to make him truly happy if she can't give him a baby of their own," our insider said.
The pop star, 32, and music producer Blanco, 37, got engaged in December but haven't set a wedding date yet. In a recent interview, he spilled that he's "dreaming and praying every day" that he'll soon become a dad.
Family Plans
The insider went on: "Benny talks nonstop about how cute their kids will be and what a great mom Selena will be.
"Selena's desperate to make Benny happy," the source shared, adding she fears her heartbreaking inability to carry a pregnancy could threaten her happiness with him.
As readers know, the Lose You to Love Me singer was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease lupus in her 20s, underwent a kidney transplant in 2017, and has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder – all requiring medications that would make pregnancy extremely dangerous.
But that hasn't stopped her from dreaming about becoming a mother.
"Benny's told Selena that adoption or surrogacy is more than enough for him, but she still feels this deep sadness that she can't carry their child herself," a source said.
According to our insider, she's doing her best to forge ahead and is "seriously" exploring all options, including adoption.
Health Struggles
Gomez's mother, Mandy Teefey, was adopted – something Selena has called a "blessing," and which friends say is giving her some solace.
Our insider said: "Selena never envisioned adopting but when she was told carrying a child would be too dangerous, she had to open her mind to all options, and the fact that her mom was adopted does make it appealing.
"Benny reassures her that she's way more than a baby-maker in his eyes, but she can't help stressing that he feels she doesn't quite measure up."