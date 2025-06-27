EXCLUSIVE: Selena Gomez's Baby Heartbreak — Singer 'Trapped in Panic Spiral' Over Losing Fiancé Benny Blanco If She Can't Have Kids

Sensitive Selena Gomez fears her inability to have a baby could derail her relationship with fiancé Benny Blanco.

Sources tell RadarOnline.com the two are madly in love and eager to start a family – but Gomez's ongoing medical issues make it dangerous for her to carry a child.

"She can't help worrying she'll never be able to make him truly happy if she can't give him a baby of their own," our insider said.

The pop star, 32, and music producer Blanco, 37, got engaged in December but haven't set a wedding date yet. In a recent interview, he spilled that he's "dreaming and praying every day" that he'll soon become a dad.