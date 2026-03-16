Real Reason behind Sean Penn’s Oscars' Snub: Veteran Favored Trip to War-Torn Country Over Picking Up Best Supporting Actor Gong
March 16 2026, Updated 7:14 a.m. ET
Sean Penn snubbed the 2026 Oscars, despite winning his third Academy Award,
RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran actor, 65, became only the fourth male actor to win three Oscars after he beat Benicio del Toro, Jacob Elordi, Delroy Lindo and Stellan Skarsgard in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role in One Battle After Another.
How Did Penn's Absence Go Down With Viewers?
His absence infuriated some viewers, who took to social media to suggest that future shows cease awarding trophies to winners who are not present.
One wrote: "There should be a rule that whoever doesn't show up because they don't give a s--t about the award doesn't get it either, like in a raffle. Didn't come? Next on the list, please. (An) exception would be for health reasons. Sean Penn doesn't give a damn about this award."
Another was stunned by the fact that Penn had something "better to do" than attend the Academy Awards, writing: "I can't stop thinking: What the f--- did Sean Penn have better to do than go to the Oscars???"
What Did Viewers Say About His No-Show?
A third added: "Unless you have a good reason not to be in attendance, if you can't be bothered to show up to the Oscars, your award should go to the runner-up. Sean Penn. This is about Sean Penn."
A fourth chimed in: "Sean Penn won 'Best Supporting Actor,' who isn't resent because he couldn't care less since this is already his third Oscar HAHAJAJAJA."
A fifth added: "It p----- me off when someone wins an #Oscars and doesn't even show up. Sean Penn couldn't care less about that award."
Relationship With Zelensky
However, it was later revealed Penn skipped the ceremony to visit Ukraine.
It is not known why Penn was visiting the war-torn country, but he has visited multiple times, including to film a documentary about President Volodymyr Zelensky when Russia invaded the country.
Kieran Culkin, who was announcing the gong, cracked a joke about Penn's absence when the star ended up winning.
"Sean Penn couldn't be here this evening or didn't want to, so I'll be accepting the award on his behalf," the Succession star joked.
Penn has previously missed out on past Oscars where he had been a nominee and also did not attend this year's BAFTAs and the Actor Awards, where he ended up reigning victorious.
Penn has two previous Oscars, both for best actor, playing gay activist and politician Harvey Milk in 2008's Milk and an ex-con seeking vengeance in 2003's Mystic River, as well as three other previous Oscar nominations, for Dead Man Walking, Sweet and Lowdown, plus I Am Sam.
She has an ambivalent relationship with the Oscars, and had publicly mentioned the idea of melting down the two Oscars he has to make bullets for the Ukrainian war effort.