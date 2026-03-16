Real Reason behind Sean Penn’s Oscars' Snub: Veteran Favored Trip to War-Torn Country Over Picking Up Best Supporting Actor Gong

RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran actor, 65, became only the fourth male actor to win three Oscars after he beat Benicio del Toro, Jacob Elordi , Delroy Lindo and Stellan Skarsgard in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role in One Battle After Another.

His absence infuriated some viewers, who took to social media to suggest that future shows cease awarding trophies to winners who are not present.

One wrote: "There should be a rule that whoever doesn't show up because they don't give a s--t about the award doesn't get it either, like in a raffle. Didn't come? Next on the list, please. (An) exception would be for health reasons. Sean Penn doesn't give a damn about this award."

Another was stunned by the fact that Penn had something "better to do" than attend the Academy Awards, writing: "I can't stop thinking: What the f--- did Sean Penn have better to do than go to the Oscars???"