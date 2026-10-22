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Home > News > Sean "Diddy" Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' New Prison Rocked by Disturbing Allegations of 'Extensive' Strip Searches and Sexual Assault

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Source: MEGA

Diddy was transferred to a prison in Pennsylvania.

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Oct. 22 2026, Updated 3:12 p.m. ET

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Sean "Diddy" Combs' new home behind bars in Pennsylvania has faced concerning allegations in the past.

FCI Allenwood, the low-security prison Diddy was moved to after an alleged fight, has been sued several times by former inmates, RadarOnline.com has learned.

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Diddy's New Prison Riddled With Lawsuits

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A photo of Sean Combs
Source: MEGA

An officer at the prison was accused of sexual assault.

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The lawsuits cited concerns about "extensive" strip searches and other disturbing issues.

An inmate also alleged he was sexually assaulted on three separate occasions, but the warden allegedly “failed to prevent further assaults through deliberate indifference.

In one legal filing, obtained by Us, the inmate alleged he was assaulted by a corrections officer who allegedly "singled him out and pretended to pat him down."

Rather than perform a real search, the officer allegedly "grabbed (the inmate’s) genitals while smiling and asking, ‘You like that?'"

He allegedly was assaulted again by the same officer just two weeks later. Under the guise of a search, the officer allegedly "started to squeeze and rub (the inmate’s genitals) against his hands while asking (the inmate), ‘What is this in your pocket?'”

The officer allegedly claimed he was simply searching the inmate for food he suspected had been taken out of the cafeteria. However, when the inmate told the guard he felt "assaulted and harassed," the officer allegedly said, “You haven’t seen anything yet.”

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Warden Accused of Failing to Prevent Assaults

A photo of FCI Allenwood
Source: MEGA

The inmate claimed he was left without clothes in a cell after making the allegation.

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When the inmate attempted to speak with the warden, he was allegedly ignored. He recalled sending an email to the warden, who claimed he'd investigate, but he "never heard back."

Instead, the inmate was allegedly strip searched that same day. He alleged three officers handcuffed him and put him in Allenwood’s Special Housing Unit where he stood "with no clothes or underwear for 30 minutes in the holding cell."

When the prison’s Secret Investigation Services questioned him about the allegations, they ultimately sided with the officer's denial. After being ordered back to the general population, he refused, fearing "for his life" and not wanting "to face" the guard, according to the lawsuit.

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Additional Lawsuit Alleged 'Abuse'

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Source: MEGA

Four additional inmates came forth with allegations.

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Afterwards, the inmate alleged he was assaulted by the same officer once again.

The guard allegedly “grabbed, squeezed, and rubbed (the inmate’s) genitals and said, ‘You like that?’” Additionally, he allegedly “forced his fingers into (the inmate’s) an--, saying, ‘How about this?'”

In response to yet another report regarding the alleged behavior, he was allegedly “forced to sleep on a cold steel metal bunk in below freezing temperatures for six months."

The claims were eventually dismissed, and the case was closed.

However, another lawsuit brought forth additional allegations. Four other inmates sued another warden at the prison for “abuse of authority" and "extensive" strip searches. The searches allegedly occurred “without probable cause or reason to believe that any contraband, dangerous material or incriminating objects or weapons would be found.”

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Diddy Transferred After Controversy

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A photo of Sean Combs
Source: MEGA

Diddy was transferred to the prison after allegations of policy violations.

Diddy was moved to the prison out of FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey after concerns about his safety. He reportedly found himself in a fight and ended up being treated for a head injury.

The former music producer allegedly became a target in the prison after a report alleged he was topping off commissary accounts for favors like cooking and laundry. Former inmates claimed he was in possession of a contraband phone, which allegedly sent him to solitary.

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