Sean 'Diddy' Combs' New Prison Rocked by Disturbing Allegations of 'Extensive' Strip Searches and Sexual Assault

The lawsuits cited concerns about "extensive" strip searches and other disturbing issues.

An inmate also alleged he was sexually assaulted on three separate occasions, but the warden allegedly “failed to prevent further assaults through deliberate indifference.

In one legal filing, obtained by Us, the inmate alleged he was assaulted by a corrections officer who allegedly "singled him out and pretended to pat him down."

Rather than perform a real search, the officer allegedly "grabbed (the inmate’s) genitals while smiling and asking, ‘You like that?'"

He allegedly was assaulted again by the same officer just two weeks later. Under the guise of a search, the officer allegedly "started to squeeze and rub (the inmate’s genitals) against his hands while asking (the inmate), ‘What is this in your pocket?'”

The officer allegedly claimed he was simply searching the inmate for food he suspected had been taken out of the cafeteria. However, when the inmate told the guard he felt "assaulted and harassed," the officer allegedly said, “You haven’t seen anything yet.”