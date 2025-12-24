Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Sean "Diddy" Combs

Diddy Destroys Judge for 'Draconian' Sentence in New Appeal After Disgraced Rapper Is Sent to Rot Behind Bars for 4 Years

Photo of Sean 'DIddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' team demanded his conviction be overturned.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 24 2025, Published 12:33 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has filed a new appeal in his case demanding his conviction be overturned, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In his newest attempt at becoming a free man, Combs' legal team attacked Judge Arun Subramanian over his sentence.

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Attorney Claim in the Latest Appeal?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Sean 'DIddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Combs' legal team wants, at minimum, his sentence reduced.

According to the filing, the lawyers accused Subramanian of crossing a line and acting more like a juror than a judge.

While they ideally are requesting Combs' 50-month sentence be overturned, and he be allowed to leave jail, they want his sentence to be lightened at a minimum.

While this isn't the first appeal his team has filed, this is the first one that goes to Subramanian, calling him out for being the "13th juror."

Article continues below advertisement

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Lawyer Alleges His Constiutional Rights Were Violated

Photo of Sean 'DIddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Combs was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Alexandra Shapiro, the lead attorney on the appeal, slammed the judge's "draconian" 50-month sentence, claiming it's based on the conduct for which the jurors found Combs to be not guilty of.

Specifically, they acquitted him of sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

She alleges Combs' constitutional rights were violated as she says Subramanian stated during the sentencing he could consider Combs' behavior related to the more violent of the charges, even though he was acquitted of them.

His team is arguing his sentencing only should be based on what he was found guilty of – 2 counts of violating the Mann Act, a.k.a transporting individuals for the purpose of prostitution.

Article continues below advertisement

Could Donald Trump Free Diddy?

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Combs has been telling people President Trump 'has his back,' a source previously shared.

In earlier appeals his legal team filed, they argued Combs didn't violate the Mann Act, as they alleged he didn't set up travel or make payment for the prostitutes.

While his legal team continues to work, Radar revealed Combs is hopeful for a pardon from Donald Trump, even going so far as to discuss it with other inmates.

"Diddy's been telling anyone who'll listen that Trump's got his back," a source claimed. "He's saying the deal's already done – that the paperwork is just a matter of timing. People in here are starting to ask what kind of leverage he could possibly have over a man like Trump."

Another insider added: "The talk inside is that Diddy knows something about Trump's past, and that's why he's so confident he will step in and grant him early release. Whether it's true or not, that's what's spreading. The fact that Trump hasn't ruled it out publicly only fuels it more."

A White House Spokesperson denied the report, claiming, "We would've gladly explained had they reached out before running their fake news. The President, not anonymous sources, is the final decider on pardons and commutations."

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Kamala Harris

'Obnoxious': Kamala Harris Brutally Ridiculed for Giving Dating Advice — Despite Husband Doug Emhoff Famously Cheating on His First Wife With Children's Teacher

bari weiss and 60 minutes logo

EXCLUSIVE: Chaos at CBS! Bari Weiss is 'Destroying' Network's 'Reputation and Legacy' after Pulling '60 Minutes' Segment at Last Minute

Diddy's Dream of Conjugal Visits

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Sean "Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Combs will likely not be allowed conjugal visits according to an insider.

Aside from working to get free, Radar recently reported Combs is dreaming of getting conjugal visits while in the slammer.

A source claimed: "Diddy will be dreaming about conjugal visits – but he'll know it's a fantasy. Given the nature of his cases, there is no way he would be allowed them, and he's well aware of that."

"He'll still be dreaming of it, though," they added. "You don't go from his Freak-Offs to nothing. It's just a dream for him now, though – something to hold onto in a place where the days all look the same."

Currently, Combs is due out of prison in 2028.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.