Diddy Destroys Judge for 'Draconian' Sentence in New Appeal After Disgraced Rapper Is Sent to Rot Behind Bars for 4 Years
Dec. 24 2025, Published 12:33 p.m. ET
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has filed a new appeal in his case demanding his conviction be overturned, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In his newest attempt at becoming a free man, Combs' legal team attacked Judge Arun Subramanian over his sentence.
What Did Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Attorney Claim in the Latest Appeal?
According to the filing, the lawyers accused Subramanian of crossing a line and acting more like a juror than a judge.
While they ideally are requesting Combs' 50-month sentence be overturned, and he be allowed to leave jail, they want his sentence to be lightened at a minimum.
While this isn't the first appeal his team has filed, this is the first one that goes to Subramanian, calling him out for being the "13th juror."
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Lawyer Alleges His Constiutional Rights Were Violated
Alexandra Shapiro, the lead attorney on the appeal, slammed the judge's "draconian" 50-month sentence, claiming it's based on the conduct for which the jurors found Combs to be not guilty of.
Specifically, they acquitted him of sex trafficking and racketeering charges.
She alleges Combs' constitutional rights were violated as she says Subramanian stated during the sentencing he could consider Combs' behavior related to the more violent of the charges, even though he was acquitted of them.
His team is arguing his sentencing only should be based on what he was found guilty of – 2 counts of violating the Mann Act, a.k.a transporting individuals for the purpose of prostitution.
Could Donald Trump Free Diddy?
In earlier appeals his legal team filed, they argued Combs didn't violate the Mann Act, as they alleged he didn't set up travel or make payment for the prostitutes.
While his legal team continues to work, Radar revealed Combs is hopeful for a pardon from Donald Trump, even going so far as to discuss it with other inmates.
"Diddy's been telling anyone who'll listen that Trump's got his back," a source claimed. "He's saying the deal's already done – that the paperwork is just a matter of timing. People in here are starting to ask what kind of leverage he could possibly have over a man like Trump."
Another insider added: "The talk inside is that Diddy knows something about Trump's past, and that's why he's so confident he will step in and grant him early release. Whether it's true or not, that's what's spreading. The fact that Trump hasn't ruled it out publicly only fuels it more."
A White House Spokesperson denied the report, claiming, "We would've gladly explained had they reached out before running their fake news. The President, not anonymous sources, is the final decider on pardons and commutations."
Diddy's Dream of Conjugal Visits
Aside from working to get free, Radar recently reported Combs is dreaming of getting conjugal visits while in the slammer.
A source claimed: "Diddy will be dreaming about conjugal visits – but he'll know it's a fantasy. Given the nature of his cases, there is no way he would be allowed them, and he's well aware of that."
"He'll still be dreaming of it, though," they added. "You don't go from his Freak-Offs to nothing. It's just a dream for him now, though – something to hold onto in a place where the days all look the same."
Currently, Combs is due out of prison in 2028.