Diddy Destroys Judge for 'Draconian' Sentence in New Appeal After Disgraced Rapper Is Sent to Rot Behind Bars for 4 Years

In earlier appeals his legal team filed, they argued Combs didn't violate the Mann Act, as they alleged he didn't set up travel or make payment for the prostitutes.

While his legal team continues to work, Radar revealed Combs is hopeful for a pardon from Donald Trump, even going so far as to discuss it with other inmates.

"Diddy's been telling anyone who'll listen that Trump's got his back," a source claimed. "He's saying the deal's already done – that the paperwork is just a matter of timing. People in here are starting to ask what kind of leverage he could possibly have over a man like Trump."

Another insider added: "The talk inside is that Diddy knows something about Trump's past, and that's why he's so confident he will step in and grant him early release. Whether it's true or not, that's what's spreading. The fact that Trump hasn't ruled it out publicly only fuels it more."

A White House Spokesperson denied the report, claiming, "We would've gladly explained had they reached out before running their fake news. The President, not anonymous sources, is the final decider on pardons and commutations."