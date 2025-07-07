EXCLUSIVE: How Sean 'Diddy' Combs Court Hearings Turned Into Seedy 'Ticketmaster of Trials' — With Curious People Paying Fortunes to Access Public Gallery
As Sean 'Diddy' Combs defended his life inside a New York courtroom, crowds of curious lookie-loos grew and grew outside, waiting for any salacious news or developments.
But a lucky few were actually able to get inside the courthouse for a first-hand look, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as long as they were willing to pay some big bucks.
The recently completed Combs trial captivated attention for more than seven weeks. During that time, sordid details of the rap mogul's sexual lifestyle were made graphically clear, and many were anxious to be in the room where it happened.
However, with only 28 media seats and 14 public seats actually available to public spectators, figuring out a way to get in became a task of its own.
That's where New York-based service "Same Ole Line Dudes" comes in. For a price, the company will find someone to wait in long lines, often overnight, for high-demand events like concert tickets, sneaker drops or even, yes, courtroom seats.
Legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff recently revealed she paid $450 to a line-holder for access to the courtroom.
"I owe my courtroom seat the last two days to Gigi, Jerson and Anthony of 'Same Ole Line Dudes,' a New York-based company that charges money to wait in line for other people at events with limited capacity such as court proceedings and restaurant openings," she wrote on her substack.
Sitting Pretty
The line sitters negotiate a start time, usually the night before. In the Combs' case, they had to be out of the lines and replaced by the actual court attendee no later than 6:45 a.m.
"The court doesn’t bring people inside until 7:45 a.m. or sometimes after 8 a.m., so you have to stand outside in the sun and try to hold your spot in line while people try to cut in all around you," Cuniff recalled.
"I paid $155 for a line sitter to get to the courthouse at 2:45 a.m. on Monday. That got me the #23 spot in the line of both public and media seats, and I ended up in the 11th of 14 public spots.
"For Tuesday, the final day of testimony, I paid $295 for a line sitter to arrive at 10:45 p.m. on Monday. That got me the #19 spot in the public/media line, and I ended up in the 9th or 10th of 14 public spots after some line cutters got ahead of me."
Big Idea
The line-sitting business is the product of Robert Samuel, who stumbled onto the idea in 2012 when he gave up his spot in line for the new iPhone 5 release for $100.
The 49-year-old entrepreneur explained to Fortune magazine: "I said, 'Well, what can I do? Wait a minute. I made hundreds just sitting on the sidewalk. So I made social media accounts, and gradually it took off from there.'"
Samuel currently has 45 employees ready to sit around on the job. They charge anywhere from $25 to $37.50, depending on the request.
Hourly rates for the Combs trial started at $32 an hour.
All Legit
The business also has an inclement weather fee of $3 per hour in case of rain, snow, or high heat. There’s an additional $15 charge for any overnight line request between the hours of 12 to 7 a.m., and a $20 rush fee for same-day inquiries.
On his website, Samuel emphasizes that his business is recognized as a legitimate Limited Liability Company with the State of New York and also has a Federal Tax ID.
According to the site's FAQ section: "Our service is no different than having your husband or wife wait for you, except you pay us!"
As for responses and reactions from those doing the dirty work themselves, Samuel says they strive to keep emotions civil.
"While we are in line, we have explained our service to those around us, so they know to expect you," the website states. "There are no surprises, and everyone is informed."