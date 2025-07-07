EXCLUSIVE: How Sean 'Diddy' Combs Court Hearings Turned Into Seedy 'Ticketmaster of Trials' — With Curious People Paying Fortunes to Access Public Gallery

The recently completed Combs trial captivated attention for more than seven weeks. During that time, sordid details of the rap mogul's sexual lifestyle were made graphically clear, and many were anxious to be in the room where it happened.

However, with only 28 media seats and 14 public seats actually available to public spectators, figuring out a way to get in became a task of its own.

That's where New York-based service "Same Ole Line Dudes" comes in. For a price, the company will find someone to wait in long lines, often overnight, for high-demand events like concert tickets, sneaker drops or even, yes, courtroom seats.

Legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff recently revealed she paid $450 to a line-holder for access to the courtroom.

"I owe my courtroom seat the last two days to Gigi, Jerson and Anthony of 'Same Ole Line Dudes,' a New York-based company that charges money to wait in line for other people at events with limited capacity such as court proceedings and restaurant openings," she wrote on her substack.