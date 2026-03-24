EXCLUSIVE: Savannah Guthrie Set for 'Today' Show Return 'Within Weeks' Amid Desperate Hunt For Her Missing Mom

According to sources, Savannah is hoping to resume hosting duties after her children's spring break – with most schools in New York returning by 10 April.

During her time away, Savannah has been focusing on her family – her husband Michael Feldman and their two children, Vale Feldman and Charley Feldman – while developments in the investigation and her own circumstances remain ongoing.

Speaking during a visit to colleagues at Studio 1A in Rockefeller Center on 5 March, Savannah said: "I wanted you to know that I'm still standing, and I still have hope, and I'm still me."

She added: "And I don't know what version of me that will be, but it will be."

Savannah also addressed her return to work during the same appearance.

She said: "I have every intention of coming back. I don't know how to come back, but I don't know how not to. You're my family. And I would like to try."