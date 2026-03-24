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EXCLUSIVE: Savannah Guthrie Set for 'Today' Show Return 'Within Weeks' Amid Desperate Hunt For Her Missing Mom

Photo of Savannah Guthrie
Source: MEGA

Savannah Guthrie has been planning a return to the show as the search for her missing mother continues.

March 23 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

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RadarOnline.com can reveal Savannah Guthrie could return to her role on the Today Show in the coming weeks as she continues to deal with the disappearance of her mother.

The broadcaster, 54, has been away from the NBC morning show since the disappearance of her mom, Nancy Guthrie, in Arizona in January.

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Savannah Guthrie Sets Return Date

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Photo of Savannah Guthrie
Source: MEGA

Savannah Guthrie hoped to return to the 'Today Show' following her children's spring break.

According to sources, Savannah is hoping to resume hosting duties after her children's spring break – with most schools in New York returning by 10 April.

During her time away, Savannah has been focusing on her family – her husband Michael Feldman and their two children, Vale Feldman and Charley Feldman – while developments in the investigation and her own circumstances remain ongoing.

Speaking during a visit to colleagues at Studio 1A in Rockefeller Center on 5 March, Savannah said: "I wanted you to know that I'm still standing, and I still have hope, and I'm still me."

She added: "And I don't know what version of me that will be, but it will be."

Savannah also addressed her return to work during the same appearance.

She said: "I have every intention of coming back. I don't know how to come back, but I don't know how not to. You're my family. And I would like to try."

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'Today Show' Team Rallies Around Anchor

Photo of Savannah Guthrie
Source: MEGA

Savannah visited her colleagues at Studio 1A on March 5 to share a message of hope.

A TV insider told us: "Savannah's priority right now is her family, but there is a real sense internally that she wants to come back as soon as she feels emotionally ready. Everyone is leaving that timeline entirely up to her.

"There's no pressure from the show. If anything, there's been an effort to make sure she knows her seat is waiting whenever she's ready - whether that's in a few weeks or longer.

"She's trying to keep things as normal as possible for the kids. School routines and being present at home have been really important while everything else feels uncertain.

"The family is staying hopeful, but this is still an active and evolving situation. They're in regular contact with investigators and following every lead.

"The Today team has rallied around her in a big way, with messages, check-ins, even behind-the-scenes support that viewers don't see. It's been constant."

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Hoda Kotb Maintains Hosting Duties

Photo of Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie
Source: MEGA

Hoda Kotb filled in for Guthrie while managing her own upcoming wellness retreat in Arizona.

Hoda Kotb has been filling in for Savannah during her absence.

But the host has a number of upcoming commitments, including the launch of her Joy 101 app and a wellness retreat held in Scottsdale, Arizona, from 13 to 15 March.

Sources told us Hoda's schedule is not placing pressure on Savannah's return, with other anchors available to step in if required.

However, another source close to the Today show added Hoda will continue filling in for Savannah.

Savannah previously thanked her colleagues for their support during her visit to the studio, saying they have been "caring about my mom as much as I do."

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Investigation Into Missing Nancy Guthrie Continues

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Phot of Nancy and Savannah Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie;Instagram

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was reported missing from her Tucson-area home on February 1, 2026.

As of 23 March 2026, the investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, 84, remains active but without a suspect in custody. She was reported missing from her Tucson-area home on 1 February after failing to attend a virtual church service.

The Guthrie family issued a new statement over the weekend, marking more than 50 days since her disappearance. They are desperately asking the Tucson community to review camera footage, journal notes, and text messages from three key dates – 11 January, 31 January, and 1 February.

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