Joseph Duggar Quickly Mentions Dad Jim Bob In Released Phone Call Behind Bars — As Jailed TV Star Could 'Face Life In Prison' On 'Child Molestation' Charges

"Hi there. This is, uh, Joe Dugger here. Hey, I'm over here at the Washington County," the father of four began in a friendly voice while speaking to what is believed to be a bail bondsman.

Joseph apparently had already called his dad, Jim Bob Duggar, about his arrest before talking to the bondsman, telling him, "I don't know if my dad mentioned it to you or not," about his being in custody at the Washington County Detention Center.

The former 19 Kids and Counting star seemed a little unclear about the gravity of his situation.

"I didn't know if we need to talk sometime about things or how the process works here on this side, or if you know anything I don't," Joseph asked.

"Well, you're there, you're in custody pending the issue of a governor's warrant by the state of Florida," they responded.