EXCLUSIVE: Watch Liza Minnelli Spasm in Chair at Book Launch Event — Sparking Death Fears as Diva Axes Public Appearance on 'Doctor's Orders'

Minnelli, 80, recently appeared at a sold-out event at the Million Dollar Theater in downtown Los Angeles to celebrate the release of her autobiography, Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!, alongside longtime collaborator Michael Feinstein.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Liza Minnelli has sparked huge health fears among fans after the 80-year-old icon appeared disoriented on stage during a memoir launch event – and later pulled out of a planned engagement on what sources described as doctor's orders.

The eighty-year-old icon struggled to stay on track during a Q&A with Michael Feinstein.

But Minnelli rambled in reply: "Don't we all," prompting fans to say she was making "no sense" for much of the talk.

Feinstein asked Minnelli how she was able to move forward with the many challenges in her life, including having multiple husbands and the physical pains she has suffered over the years.

The evening was billed as a celebratory retrospective of her life and career, featuring archival footage, live performance, and a Q&A session with questions submitted by the audience. Minnelli, who has long spoken about her past struggles with alcoholism and prescription drug addiction, and who now lives with mobility issues, was introduced on stage already seated in a director's chair following a choreographed dance sequence.

Audience members described several other instances in which Minnelli appeared to lose her train of thought or respond incoherently.

One attendee said: "She would begin answering and then drift off or laugh in a way that didn't quite match the question," adding the atmosphere shifted from celebratory to concerned as the night went on.

Another source said: "People were whispering about her health – it wasn't what they expected from such a major event. Liza could be seen slumping and spasming as she was stuck in a chair, before she was carried off stage."

"There are real fears she has only weeks or even days left to live now."

Minnelli was not seen walking onto the stage and remained seated throughout the hour-long appearance. At several points, Feinstein and Minnelli's niece, Vanessa Jade O'Neill, who joined them on stage, stepped in to redirect the conversation.

Despite their efforts, Minnelli frequently veered into tangents, at times appearing confused by the questions posed to her.