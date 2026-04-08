EXCLUSIVE: Savannah Guthrie Forced Into 'Performative Composure' While Navigating Mom's Disappearance in the Public Eye, Top Doctor Says

Neuropsychologist Dr. Sanam Hafeez tells Radar that navigating such a deeply personal crisis under constant scrutiny can force individuals into what's known as "performative composure."

Savannah Guthrie 's return to Today has been marked by emotional moments and overwhelming public support, but an expert says grieving in the spotlight may be adding another layer of psychological strain, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A neuropsychologist said public figures like Guthrie often feel pressure to control their emotions.

Hafeez explained that public figures often don't have the same space to process grief as private individuals.

"Grieving publicly isn't simply grieving in public. Part of how most people are able to fall apart is doing it privately," Hafeez said.

"In Savannah's case, any moment she visibly feels something will be picked apart, analyzed, commented on, and over-scrutinized," she added.

She noted that this pressure can lead to a subconscious emotional restraint.

"Psychologists call this phenomenon 'performative composure,' or learning (usually subconsciously) to tightly regulate your emotions as you experience them, because letting go feels too vulnerable," Hafeez explained.

"That just means that all of the messy emotion work that grief actually demands has to be done later (and privately)," she continued.

"Public grievers say they often feel incredibly isolated in the process despite the very obvious support they have," Hafeez added.