EXCLUSIVE: Shattered Savannah Guthrie 'May Never Bounce Back' — Insiders Warn Mom's Abduction Could Derail Her Future on 'Today'

The 54-year-old TV journalist immediately stepped away from the morning show after cops said they believe frail Nancy – who has a pacemaker and requires daily medication – was snatched while she slept, sometime after being dropped off at her residence by her son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, around 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 31 following a family dinner.

Sources said the shocking development has completely reset Savannah's priorities.

"Her only focus is protecting her family," a source shared. "Returning to Today is absolutely the last thing on her mind."

Distraught Savannah and her siblings – Annie and Camron – tearfully begged for their mother's return in an Instagram video with the newsgal saying: "She has grandchildren that adore her and crowd around her and cover her with kisses."

The nearly four-minute video references a ransom note, though it's not clear whether it was genuine – especially after a suspected imposter was arrested for allegedly faking one.