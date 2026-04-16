Savannah Guthrie Mysteriously Disappears on 'Today' Ahead of Live Interview With A-Lister — Fueling Fears of Major Break in Her Missing Mom Case

Thursday marks the 75th day since Nancy was snatched from her Tucson home, and the updates have become frustratingly slow.

But hopes changed on Wednesday, after Savannah skipped out on the show. Minutes earlier, the 54-year-old sat on a chair opposite Hathaway, ahead of an interview for her upcoming movie Mother Mary.

"I'm the luckiest girl right here. I’ve got Anne Hathaway right here, 'Mother Mary' herself," Savannah said. "She has a sneak peek at her new movie, and we have talked a little bit about The Devil Wears Prada 2."

Hathaway smiled and teased, "Just a little bit," as the show went to a commercial break. When it came back, Savannah was gone, and co-anchor Hoda Kotb suddenly filled her seat and conducted the interview.