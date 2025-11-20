Sarah Ferguson 'Sold Access to the Royal Family': Queen Elizabeth Labeled Andrew's Ex 'Remorseless' for Leaking 'Secret Information' For Cash

"It's become abundantly clear that Sarah has withdrawn," the pal told Lownie. "No matter what she gets herself into, I'll always love her. We've shared many laughs over the years. She needs to reframe all these negative situations and somehow take small steps to reconnect with herself. I hope she gets professional help to deal with all the turmoil surrounding her."

Ferguson's friend added: "I hope and pray she does this before it's too late."

The pal appeared to be referring to Ferguson's email scandal, which revealed she kept in contact with late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein years after she claimed to cut ties.

In light of leaked emails and the posthumous release of Epstein victim and Andrew sexual assault accuser Virginia Giuffre's memoir, King Charles III officially stripped his brother of his royal titles and evicted him and his ex-wife from the Royal Lodge, where they lived together for years despite their 1996 divorce.