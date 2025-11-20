Your tip
Sarah Ferguson

Sarah Ferguson 'Sold Access to the Royal Family': Queen Elizabeth Labeled Andrew's Ex 'Remorseless' for Leaking 'Secret Information' For Cash

Photo of Sarah Ferguson, Andrew Windsor and Queen Elizabeth II
Source: MEGA

A source claimed Queen Elizabeth II called Sarah Ferguson the 'Duchess of Deceit' for selling access to the royal family.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 20 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Sarah Ferguson has been accused of "selling access" to the royal family and being "remorseless" about spilling "secret information," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A palace insider claimed after Ferguson was caught in the "cash for access" scandal in 2010, the late Queen Elizabeth II began referring to her son Andrew's ex-wife as "the Duchess of Deceit."

The 'Duchess of Deceit'

Photo of Sarah Ferguson, Andrew Windsor and Queen Elizabeth II
Source: MEGA

Ferguson's 'cash for access' scandal had 'everlasting interpersonal consequences' with the late queen.

According to the well-placed source, Ferguson's scandal forever changed her relationship with the late monarch, who was said to find her former daughter-in-law selfish.

"Sarah's misconduct left everlasting interpersonal consequences between herself and Her Majesty," the insider told Andrew Lownie, who writes on Substack. "The Queen described Sarah as the type of person who was beyond experiencing guilt, shame, or regret for her terrible actions because all she cared about was herself and nobody else."

The palace source noted: "The Queen said Sarah was 'remorseless.'"

Photo of Sarah Ferguson, Andrew Windsor and Queen Elizabeth II
Source: MEGA

A palace source claimed Queen Elizabeth said Ferguson was 'beyond experiencing guilt, shame, or regret.'

While Ferguson's scandal made headlines, the insider alleged it wasn't an isolated event.

"She sold access to the Royal Family and secrets of the Royal Family…to make a quick buck," the source claimed. "It was an utter betrayal of the trust placed in her. It was all calculated to prioritize her own personal interests."

Meanwhile, a separate source close to the former Duchess of York reportedly said they hope she "gets professional help."

Photo of Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

A friend said Ferguson needs 'professional help to deal with all the turmoil surrounding her.'

"It's become abundantly clear that Sarah has withdrawn," the pal told Lownie. "No matter what she gets herself into, I'll always love her. We've shared many laughs over the years. She needs to reframe all these negative situations and somehow take small steps to reconnect with herself. I hope she gets professional help to deal with all the turmoil surrounding her."

Ferguson's friend added: "I hope and pray she does this before it's too late."

The pal appeared to be referring to Ferguson's email scandal, which revealed she kept in contact with late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein years after she claimed to cut ties.

In light of leaked emails and the posthumous release of Epstein victim and Andrew sexual assault accuser Virginia Giuffre's memoir, King Charles III officially stripped his brother of his royal titles and evicted him and his ex-wife from the Royal Lodge, where they lived together for years despite their 1996 divorce.

'Cash for Access' Scandal

Photo of Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Ferguson and Andrew have been evicted from the Royal Lodge over their ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Back in 2010, Ferguson was caught red-handed in a wildly embarrassing scandal in which she was recorded on tape offering to sell access to her ex-husband.

While chatting with Mazher Mahmood, a News of the World reporter who went undercover as a businessman, Ferguson offered access to ex-Prince Andrew for $650,000.

She accepted just over $50,000 as a down payment.

"That opens up everything you would ever wish for," she told the undercover reporter. "I can open any door you want, and I will for you. Look after me and he'll look after you... You'll get it back tenfold."

