EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson 'Living in Staff Quarters' at $3K-a-Night Chalet 'As She's Too Broke to Pay'
April 26 2026, Updated 3:00 p.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson is said to be living out of staff quarters at a luxury Austrian chalet as mounting legal and financial pressures force the former royal into an increasingly low-profile existence, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 66-year-old former Duchess of York recently resurfaced at an exclusive ski resort in Austria after more than 200 days out of public view, following her departure from the UK amid scrutiny linked to her past associations with the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who died in prison in 2019.
Sarah Ferguson Quietly Resurfaces In Austrian Alps
Ferguson, who had been living at Royal Lodge in Windsor with her ex-husband, the former Prince Andrew, 66, is said to have quietly left Britain after being relocated to his temporary residence.
Her appearance in the Alps has also raised questions about her residency status under post-Brexit rules limiting UK citizens' stays in the EU to 90 days without a permit.
An observer familiar with her stay said, "From the outside, it looks like she is staying in one of the resort's most exclusive chalets, but the reality is far more modest. There is a growing belief that she is actually based in staff accommodation, which would explain how she is managing to remain there without the kind of expense people would expect."
Questions Over Living Arrangements and Finances
Sources suggested Ferguson's financial situation has played a role in her current arrangements.
One insider said: "There is a wide perception that she is simply too broke to have the resources to sustain a $3,000-a-night lifestyle for any length of time. Living in staff quarters would allow her to maintain a presence at the resort while keeping costs under control, particularly as scrutiny around her circumstances intensifies."
Another source said her choice of location reflects a broader effort to remain out of sight.
"This is not just about finances – it is about disappearing from view at a moment when attention on her is at its highest," they noted. "Staying somewhere discreet, even if it means more basic accommodation, helps her avoid the kind of visibility that would come with a more conventional luxury stay."
Efforts to Stay Out of the Spotlight
Ferguson's departure from the UK is said to have unsettled senior members of the royal family, particularly given the secrecy surrounding the move.
One insider said, "Andrew helped handle Sarah's relocation, effectively arranging for her to be moved under the radar before she left the country, and it has caused real discomfort among the royals."
A palace aide added, "There is a sense that the situation has been handled in a way that prioritizes avoiding scrutiny rather than addressing the underlying issues. That approach has only added to the tension within royal circles."
Before her reappearance in Austria, Ferguson was reported to have been moving between properties owned by wealthy friends, including a home in Los Angeles linked to Priscilla Presley.
Her current stay in the Alps is understood to be part of a broader pattern of temporary arrangements as she navigates ongoing pressures.
Those pressures include calls from US authorities seeking testimony related to her past connections to Epstein.
One source said, "There is an expectation that she will eventually have to respond to these questions, but for now she appears focused on staying out of reach. The longer that continues, the more intense the scrutiny becomes."
Another insider described the level of secrecy surrounding her movements.
They said: "There has been a deliberate effort to obscure where she is and how she is living, and only a very small group of people know the full details."