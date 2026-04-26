EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson 'Living in Staff Quarters' at $3K-a-Night Chalet 'As She's Too Broke to Pay'

Ferguson, who had been living at Royal Lodge in Windsor with her ex-husband, the former Prince Andrew, 66, is said to have quietly left Britain after being relocated to his temporary residence.

Her appearance in the Alps has also raised questions about her residency status under post-Brexit rules limiting UK citizens' stays in the EU to 90 days without a permit.

An observer familiar with her stay said, "From the outside, it looks like she is staying in one of the resort's most exclusive chalets, but the reality is far more modest. There is a growing belief that she is actually based in staff accommodation, which would explain how she is managing to remain there without the kind of expense people would expect."