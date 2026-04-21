EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson Is Desperately Pleading With Pal Priscilla Presley to Find Her a Sugar Daddy
April 21 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
High-society outcast Sarah Ferguson – Britain's former Duchess of York – is pleading with old pal Priscilla Presley for help in hooking up with prospective sugar daddies after her scandalous friendship with dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein left her effectively homeless and banned from royal life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to a tipster, Elvis Presley's generous ex-wife has already handed the keys to her guesthouse to Ferguson, who she'd met years ago through her and the King of Rock 'n' Roll's daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, who died in January 2023 from a small bowel obstruction.
Instant Click
"Sarah and Priscilla go way back and instantly clicked," the insider explained. "Priscilla won't ever forget how kind Sarah was to Lisa Marie when she was deep in her addiction struggles, so now that Sarah needs help, she's happy to be able to offer her some support."
The freckle-faced schmoozer, 66, had lived with ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor at Royal Lodge in Great Windsor Park for years – despite their 1996 divorce.
But the former prince and ex-Duke of York was ordered out of the crown-owned residence by his brother King Charles at the same time that he was stripped of his titles due to his Epstein links.
Ferguson’s Epstein Emails Spark Backlash
Meanwhile, Ferguson has also caught heat for her past emails to Epstein, who died under mysterious circumstances in a New York City jail cell in 2019, while awaiting trial for sex trafficking.
In one message, she gushingly called the financier a "steadfast, generous and supreme friend," but later claimed she only did so to ward off the creep's alleged threat to ruin her family.
Priscilla Urges Sarah to Speak Out
Now, the source said the former Naked Gun beauty, 80, is standing by her beleaguered friend.
"Priscilla got a huge amount of relief by writing her own memoir, and she's urging Sarah to do the same thing," the insider said.
"She sees no reason Sarah should stay quiet. She's also promised to find some eligible American bachelors to set her up with. Priscilla is very well connected and has a huge group of friends, so the odds are in Sarah's favor that she'll be able to help rustle up some decent options."