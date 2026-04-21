EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson Is Desperately Pleading With Pal Priscilla Presley to Find Her a Sugar Daddy

"Sarah and Priscilla go way back and instantly clicked," the insider explained. "Priscilla won't ever forget how kind Sarah was to Lisa Marie when she was deep in her addiction struggles, so now that Sarah needs help, she's happy to be able to offer her some support."

The freckle-faced schmoozer, 66, had lived with ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor at Royal Lodge in Great Windsor Park for years – despite their 1996 divorce.

But the former prince and ex-Duke of York was ordered out of the crown-owned residence by his brother King Charles at the same time that he was stripped of his titles due to his Epstein links.