Sara Ferguson Plaque Removed From Children's Hospital Over Disgraced Duchess' Link to Predator Epstein

Among the documents were emails in which Ferguson described Epstein as her "supreme friend" and apologized for publicly criticizing him, despite earlier statements that she would have nothing further to do with him.

Other messages indicated she remained in contact with him while he was serving a sentence for soliciting a minor and that she and her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, visited him in Miami shortly after his 2009 release from prison.

Separate reporting has described two visits by Ferguson to an office Epstein used during a work-release arrangement while incarcerated.

Ferguson has not been accused of any wrongdoing. In a 2011 interview, she called her association with him "a gigantic error of judgment."