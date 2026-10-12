Sara Ferguson Plaque Removed From Children's Hospital Over Disgraced Duchess' Link to Predator Epstein
Oct. 12 2026, Published 7:50 p.m. ET
A plaque commemorating Sarah Ferguson's 1990 opening of a "Homes from Home" facility near Great Ormond Street Hospital has been removed, the latest in a series of charitable and public reversals for the former Duchess of York over her ties to Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The plaque, which marked Ferguson's role in opening the accommodation for families of sick children, is no longer in place.
Sarah Ferguson's Plaque Removed
Photographs showed only an outline and two holes remaining in the brickwork where it had been fixed for decades.
The facility is operated by The Sick Children's Trust, a charity founded in 1982 that provides "Homes from Home" near hospitals.
Neither Ferguson's representatives nor the Trust has commented on the removal. Great Ormond Street Hospital is not responsible for plaques on the Trust's buildings.
Charities Have Cut Ties With Sarah Ferguson
The plaque's disappearance follows Ferguson's withdrawal from multiple charitable roles.
In September 2025, she was dropped as patron of several organizations after scrutiny of her relationship with Epstein, who died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial.
Charities that ended their associations included Julia's House children’s hospice, the Teenage Cancer Trust, the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation and others.
In February 2026, her namesake charity, Sarah's Trust, announced it would close "for the foreseeable future" after the U.S. Department of Justice released emails showing extensive communications between Ferguson and Epstein.
Sarah Ferguson's Relationship With Epstein
Among the documents were emails in which Ferguson described Epstein as her "supreme friend" and apologized for publicly criticizing him, despite earlier statements that she would have nothing further to do with him.
Other messages indicated she remained in contact with him while he was serving a sentence for soliciting a minor and that she and her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, visited him in Miami shortly after his 2009 release from prison.
Separate reporting has described two visits by Ferguson to an office Epstein used during a work-release arrangement while incarcerated.
Ferguson has not been accused of any wrongdoing. In a 2011 interview, she called her association with him "a gigantic error of judgment."
Sarah Ferguson's Reputation Continues to Worsen
Ferguson has maintained a low public profile since King Charles stripped her former husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, of his royal titles and honors over his own Epstein connections.
Earlier in 2026, the City of York Council voted to remove the Freedom of the City honor previously granted to Ferguson.
A spokesperson for Ferguson has denied recent rumors of a book deal intended to address her reputation, saying there have been "no discussions" and that she is not writing a personal memoir.