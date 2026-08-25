Sandra Bullock Reveals 'Horrific' Moment She Decided to 'Pull the Plug' on Acting During Bryan Randall's ALS Battle: 'It Was a Horror Show’
Aug. 25 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Sandra Bullock has revealed the horrific moment she realized she had no choice but to "pull the plug" on her acting career as she struggled to care for her longtime partner, Bryan Randall, during his devastating battle with ALS, RadarOnline.com can reveal
The 62-year-old Oscar winner's last movie was 2022's The Lost City, and she came to the crushing realization that there was no way to juggle her Hollywood workload with caring for Randall as his health deteriorated. The photographer ultimately lost his secret three-year battle with the progressive nervous system disease in August 2023 at age 57.
Sandra Bullock on the Moment She Realized She Couldn't Keep Acting
"When Bryan got sick, after The Lost City, I was like, 'I can't.' I thought I was going to have a little bit of a mental issue. I was like, 'I can’t, I can't, I can’t,'" Bullock shared while opening up for the first time about Randall's battle with ALS on the Smartless podcast.
"I came for the reshoot on a couple of hours’ sleep, and I remember walking in, and everyone went, 'What, what, did you not sleep?'" she recalled, as the star never disclosed that Randall was battling the disease until after he passed.
Sandra Bullock's Face Looked Like a 'Horror Show' During 'Lost City' Reshoots
"I looked so bad, and when I say so bad, like my face, it was horrific. I could maybe manage four hours of the reshoot, and they were like, 'Can you just give us [another take]?' I was like, 'I can't, I can't, I've got to go home.' And I went home," Bullock shared about being unable to give her full attention to the action-adventure film co-starring Channing Tatum.
The Blindside star said she looked so different from when the original production took place in the Dominican Republic that Paramount had to digitally alter her reshoot looks in post-production.
"The amount of money they had to spend to fix my face to match the rest of the film digitally. It was a horror show," Bullock remembered.
Sandra Bullock 'Pulled the Plug' on Acting Amid Bryan Randall's Illness
After the demands of the reshoot just two months after the film wrapped principal photography, Bullock realized there was no way she could continue acting amid Randall’s declining health.
"So I did that, and then I just pulled the plug. I said I can't anymore. I have nothing to give right now. Nothing. Zero," she confessed.
Randall died on August 5, 2023, and his family released a statement about the passing two days later.
"Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private, and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request. We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours," it read, although Bullock never put out a personal statement at the time about his passing.
Sandra Bullock's Return to Acting Four Years After Bryan Randall's Death
Bullock and Randall began dating in January 2015 after she hired the handsome photographer to capture son Louis' fifth birthday party.
The Speed star revealed during The Lost City promotional tour that she was stepping away from Hollywood; however, she said she wanted to devote herself to her "family," including Louis, now 16, and his sister, Laila, 12.
"Right now, and I don’t know how long that will be, I need to be in the place that makes me happiest,” Bullock explained. "I take my job very seriously when I’m at work. It’s 24/7, and I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family.”
Bullock is making her long-awaited Hollywood comeback in Practical Magic 2, which is set to cast its spell over theaters on September 11.