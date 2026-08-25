Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock Reveals 'Horrific' Moment She Decided to 'Pull the Plug' on Acting During Bryan Randall's ALS Battle: 'It Was a Horror Show’

Photo of Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall
Source: MEGA

Sandra Bullock revealed the exact moment she realized she couldn't continue acting amid Bryan Randall's ALS battle.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 25 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Sandra Bullock has revealed the horrific moment she realized she had no choice but to "pull the plug" on her acting career as she struggled to care for her longtime partner, Bryan Randall, during his devastating battle with ALS, RadarOnline.com can reveal

The 62-year-old Oscar winner's last movie was 2022's The Lost City, and she came to the crushing realization that there was no way to juggle her Hollywood workload with caring for Randall as his health deteriorated. The photographer ultimately lost his secret three-year battle with the progressive nervous system disease in August 2023 at age 57.

Article continues below advertisement

Sandra Bullock on the Moment She Realized She Couldn't Keep Acting

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall

Randall accompanied Bullock to the 2018 premiere of 'Ocean's 8.'

"When Bryan got sick, after The Lost City, I was like, 'I can't.' I thought I was going to have a little bit of a mental issue. I was like, 'I can’t, I can't, I can’t,'" Bullock shared while opening up for the first time about Randall's battle with ALS on the Smartless podcast.

"I came for the reshoot on a couple of hours’ sleep, and I remember walking in, and everyone went, 'What, what, did you not sleep?'" she recalled, as the star never disclosed that Randall was battling the disease until after he passed.

Article continues below advertisement

Sandra Bullock's Face Looked Like a 'Horror Show' During 'Lost City' Reshoots

Photo of Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock
Source: Paramount Pictures

Channing Tatum and Bullock starred in the 2022 action adventure film 'The Lost City.'

"I looked so bad, and when I say so bad, like my face, it was horrific. I could maybe manage four hours of the reshoot, and they were like, 'Can you just give us [another take]?' I was like, 'I can't, I can't, I've got to go home.' And I went home," Bullock shared about being unable to give her full attention to the action-adventure film co-starring Channing Tatum.

The Blindside star said she looked so different from when the original production took place in the Dominican Republic that Paramount had to digitally alter her reshoot looks in post-production.

"The amount of money they had to spend to fix my face to match the rest of the film digitally. It was a horror show," Bullock remembered.

Article continues below advertisement

Sandra Bullock 'Pulled the Plug' on Acting Amid Bryan Randall's Illness

Photo of Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall
Source: MEGA

Bullock said she had 'nothing to give' to acting during Randall's ALS battle.

After the demands of the reshoot just two months after the film wrapped principal photography, Bullock realized there was no way she could continue acting amid Randall’s declining health.

"So I did that, and then I just pulled the plug. I said I can't anymore. I have nothing to give right now. Nothing. Zero," she confessed.

Randall died on August 5, 2023, and his family released a statement about the passing two days later.

"Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private, and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request. We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours," it read, although Bullock never put out a personal statement at the time about his passing.

READ MORE ON NEWS
A photo of Barron Trump

Secret Service Aware of Iranian State Media 'Assassination Threat' Against Barron Trump as Video Sparks Security Fears

Photo of Donald Trump

EXCLUSIVE: Trump's 23-Pound Weight Gain Sparks Fresh Health Fears for President

Sandra Bullock's Return to Acting Four Years After Bryan Randall's Death

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Sandra Bullock
Source: MEGA

Bullock is returning to acting after a four-year hiatus with 'Practical Magic 2.'

Bullock and Randall began dating in January 2015 after she hired the handsome photographer to capture son Louis' fifth birthday party.

The Speed star revealed during The Lost City promotional tour that she was stepping away from Hollywood; however, she said she wanted to devote herself to her "family," including Louis, now 16, and his sister, Laila, 12.

"Right now, and I don’t know how long that will be, I need to be in the place that makes me happiest,” Bullock explained. "I take my job very seriously when I’m at work. It’s 24/7, and I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family.”

Bullock is making her long-awaited Hollywood comeback in Practical Magic 2, which is set to cast its spell over theaters on September 11.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.