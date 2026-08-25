Sandra Bullock Reveals 'Horrific' Moment She Decided to 'Pull the Plug' on Acting During Bryan Randall's ALS Battle: 'It Was a Horror Show’

After the demands of the reshoot just two months after the film wrapped principal photography, Bullock realized there was no way she could continue acting amid Randall’s declining health.

"So I did that, and then I just pulled the plug. I said I can't anymore. I have nothing to give right now. Nothing. Zero," she confessed.

Randall died on August 5, 2023, and his family released a statement about the passing two days later.

"Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private, and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request. We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours," it read, although Bullock never put out a personal statement at the time about his passing.