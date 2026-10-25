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EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter and Sydney Sweeney 'In Dolly Parton Biopic Race'

Sabrina Carpenter and Sydney Sweeney are reportedly vying to play Dolly Parton in a planned biopic.
Source: MEGA

Sabrina Carpenter and Sydney Sweeney are reportedly vying to play Dolly Parton in a planned biopic.

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Oct. 25 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Just weeks after Dolly Parton's death, plans are underway to bring her colorful story to the big screen, RadarOnline.com can reveal. According to sources, the push for the project is coming from the country icon's own family.

"The truly global reaction to Dolly's passing proves one thing: A properly mounted biopic of her life featuring her most famous music would be a massive success," said an insider. "Her heirs have the opportunity to cement her legacy in grand fashion."

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Hollywood Stars Vying to Play Dolly Parton in Biopic

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Sydney Sweeney and Sabrina Carpenter are reportedly among those being considered to portray Dolly Parton.
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney and Sabrina Carpenter are reportedly among those being considered to portray Dolly Parton.

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It will also be a defining moment for whoever lands the role of Parton.

RadarOnline.com has learned that Hilary Duff, Sydney Sweeney and Sabrina Carpenter are among the blond bombshells being considered to portray the beloved Jolene singer.

"Carrie Underwood is one name that keeps coming up because of her similar personality and stage presence to Dolly," the insider added. "But there are plenty of other famous singer-actresses who could pull this off."

On Aug. 25, the I Will Always Love You singer's nearly 60-year career came to an end when she took her final breaths at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville. She was 80 years old.

Though she'd kept her brief battle with cancer a secret from the public, there was no hiding Parton's ambition and love of entertaining fans. In fact, the 9 to 5 star insisted she was "still workin'" just four days before her death.

"I still have so many things I want to achieve," said Parton. "So I'm gonna keep on working as long as I can to see everything come to life."

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Dolly Parton's Broadway Legacy Lives On

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Carrie Underwood's personality and stage presence make her a contender, according to an insider.
Source: Tammie Arroyo/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Carrie Underwood's personality and stage presence make her a contender, according to an insider.

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One of her final projects? DOLLY: A True Original Musical. Despite the loss of the legend, the autobiographical Broadway show remains on track to open in January – on what would have been Parton's 81st birthday.

Rumors of a feature film about her life began swirling long before the stage production ever came to fruition, though. All the way back in 2019, Parton spoke of potentially making a major motion picture, admitting casting herself would depend on when she got "it done."

She'd revealed, in the past, Reese Witherspoon and Scarlett Johansson were two leading ladies who were considered to step into her big screen shoes.

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Dolly Parton's Family to Have Final Say on Biopic Casting

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Kristin Chenoweth received Parton's backing as a potential biopic star in 2022.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Kristin Chenoweth received Parton's backing as a potential biopic star in 2022.

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More recently, the Grammy winner floated Kristin Chenoweth as a top biopic contender. "I love Kristin," Parton gushed in 2022. "She's just absolutely fantastic."

Meanwhile, Kaley Cuoco publicly threw her own cowgirl hat into the ring this March.

"Ultimately, Dolly's survivors will have the final say on who plays her," noted the insider.

"The first step for the family is to get the project set up and scripted under the supervision of a Hollywood studio."

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Dolly Parton Biopic Could Become Hollywood's Next Blockbuster

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Parton's proposed big-screen biopic would focus on her adult career, according to an insider.
Source: MEGA

Parton's proposed big-screen biopic would focus on her adult career, according to an insider.

The timing comes as music biopics are proving their box-office power: Michael, inspired by Michael Jackson's life, sold more than $1billion in tickets following its release earlier this year.

"Of course, when Dolly was alive she used the medium of TV movies to extensively tell the story of her childhood," said the insider. "A big screen treatment would focus firmly on Dolly's adult career – and may the best woman win."

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