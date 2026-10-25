EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter and Sydney Sweeney 'In Dolly Parton Biopic Race'

It will also be a defining moment for whoever lands the role of Parton.

RadarOnline.com has learned that Hilary Duff, Sydney Sweeney and Sabrina Carpenter are among the blond bombshells being considered to portray the beloved Jolene singer.

"Carrie Underwood is one name that keeps coming up because of her similar personality and stage presence to Dolly," the insider added. "But there are plenty of other famous singer-actresses who could pull this off."

On Aug. 25, the I Will Always Love You singer's nearly 60-year career came to an end when she took her final breaths at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville. She was 80 years old.

Though she'd kept her brief battle with cancer a secret from the public, there was no hiding Parton's ambition and love of entertaining fans. In fact, the 9 to 5 star insisted she was "still workin'" just four days before her death.

"I still have so many things I want to achieve," said Parton. "So I'm gonna keep on working as long as I can to see everything come to life."