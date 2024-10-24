Ryan Seacrest 'Over the Moon His 'Wheel of Fortune Smash' Has 'Left Struggling Jeopardy Host Ken Jennings In a Spin'
Golden boy Ryan Seacrest's popularity on Wheel of Fortune may spell doom for struggling Jeopardy host Ken Jennings, a television insider told RadarOnline.com.
Said the source: "People are warning Ken to watch his back and taking bets on how long it will be before he's replaced."
Jeopardy was the No. 1 ranked game show until Seacrest, 49, made his highly anticipated debut.
In his first week on the job, Wheel of Fortune trounced Jeopardy in the ratings by a whopping 1 million viewers.
Now, likable Seacrest, who replaced Pat Sajak at the helm of the long-running show, has his bosses at ABC in the palm of his hand.
Added the insider: "They're not going to just sit back and accept being in second place.
"The word is that they're brainstorming names to replace Ken and put a dent in Ryan's overwhelming success, not to mention his inflated ego.
Meanwhile, sources said Jeopardy champ turned host Jennings, 50, could get the back of the hand from execs.
Said another source: "It doesn't look good for Ken, who's already been under a lot of pressure."
The former software engineer was named cohost of the trivia show along with Big Bang Theory alum Mayim Bialik after beloved Bialik was given the boot last December after refusing to cross the picket lines of striking Hollywood actors and writers, leaving kiss-up Jennings as the sole host.
But he's been making serious gaffes since then, and fans have blasted him over misleading clues, miscredited songs and mind-boggling utterances, among other bloopers.
Noted the insider: "Ken doesn't have a long-term contract, so the higherups could fire him at any time."
Jennings simply isn't dynamic enough to captivate viewers, said sources.
In contrast, Seacrest's charisma — and gleaming white smile — have made him a TV favorite ever since he began hosting American Idol more than two decades ago.
"Ryan's energy and ability to connect with audiences is remarkable," said our source.
"He's only a year younger than Ken, but he comes off as a whole lot more youthful and energetic, and that translates into more viewers. At least, that's been the trend so far.
"Ken better hope for a miracle to turn the tide in his favor, otherwise the powers that be are bound to start looking for someone with a bigger personality to take over. Ultimately, the hard, cold numbers will decide his fate."
