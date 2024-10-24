Ryan Seacrest 'Over the Moon His 'Wheel of Fortune Smash' Has 'Left Struggling Jeopardy Host Ken Jennings In a Spin'

Golden boy Ryan Seacrest's popularity on Wheel of Fortune may spell doom for struggling Jeopardy host Ken Jennings, a television insider told RadarOnline.com.

Said the source: "People are warning Ken to watch his back and taking bets on how long it will be before he's replaced."

Jeopardy was the No. 1 ranked game show until Seacrest, 49, made his highly anticipated debut.