EXCLUSIVE: Workaholic Ryan Seacrest, 50, 'Spinning Himself into Early Grave' By Taking on 'Too Many Gigs While Trying to Save Wheel of Fortune From Ratings Disaster'
Desperate Ryan Seacrest is scrambling to salvage plunging viewership on Wheel of Fortune as ratings have plummeted, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the stress and worry of his workaholic lifestyle are taking a major toll on his health.
Insiders tell us the 50-year-old TV host is juggling a bunch of career gigs at once – his Wheel job, kitchen videos, an iHeart radio show, executive producing The Kardashians and hosting American Idol – and the pressure and load are now working him into such a frazzle he could keel over and land himself in an early grave.
"He's got so many balls in the game and doesn't know when to stop and take a rest," our insider said. "Judging by his skinny frame, he's not eating enough and not even the comfort food he shows off to his social media followers is putting on a pound. The consensus seems to be it's too much for one person to handle."
Fans said on a Reddit thread the workaholic looked worn out as the new season of Idol kicked off on March 9.
One said on the forum: "The last two episodes he has looked really run-down, like different than normal, with heavy eye bags, weathered, etc."
A second chimed in: "Yeah… like he looked tired or about to crash."
Jack-of-many-trades Seacrest previously triggered health concerns in May 2020 when the overloaded emcee appeared droopy-eyed and struggled to read the teleprompter, prompting viewers to wonder if he was having a stroke.
His representative denied any health issue was hitting the host-with-the-most-jobs, insisting: "He's in need of rest and took a well-deserved day off."
But our insider revealed: "He's not sleeping enough, and needs lots of makeup for under-eye circles.
"The feeling is that if Ryan doesn't slow down, he's going to burn out."