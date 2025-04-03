Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Ryan Seacrest
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Workaholic Ryan Seacrest, 50, 'Spinning Himself into Early Grave' By Taking on 'Too Many Gigs While Trying to Save Wheel of Fortune From Ratings Disaster'

ryan seacrest overworked saving wheel fortune ratings drop
Source: MEGA

Ryan Seacrest is at the center of major health fears due to his workaholic nature.

April 3 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Desperate Ryan Seacrest is scrambling to salvage plunging viewership on Wheel of Fortune as ratings have plummeted, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the stress and worry of his workaholic lifestyle are taking a major toll on his health.

Insiders tell us the 50-year-old TV host is juggling a bunch of career gigs at once – his Wheel job, kitchen videos, an iHeart radio show, executive producing The Kardashians and hosting American Idol – and the pressure and load are now working him into such a frazzle he could keel over and land himself in an early grave.

Article continues below advertisement
ryan seacrest overworked saving wheel fortune ratings drop
Source: MEGA

Fans and bosses are worried as Seacrest juggles multiple gigs.

Article continues below advertisement

"He's got so many balls in the game and doesn't know when to stop and take a rest," our insider said. "Judging by his skinny frame, he's not eating enough and not even the comfort food he shows off to his social media followers is putting on a pound. The consensus seems to be it's too much for one person to handle."

Fans said on a Reddit thread the workaholic looked worn out as the new season of Idol kicked off on March 9.

One said on the forum: "The last two episodes he has looked really run-down, like different than normal, with heavy eye bags, weathered, etc."

Article continues below advertisement
ryan seacrest overworked saving wheel fortune ratings drop
Source: FOX NEWS

Insiders say the 'Wheel of Fortune' host is running on empty, struggling to balance his packed schedule.

Article continues below advertisement

A second chimed in: "Yeah… like he looked tired or about to crash."

Jack-of-many-trades Seacrest previously triggered health concerns in May 2020 when the overloaded emcee appeared droopy-eyed and struggled to read the teleprompter, prompting viewers to wonder if he was having a stroke.

Article continues below advertisement
ryan seacrest overworked saving wheel fortune ratings drop
Source: MEGA

From hosting to producing, Seacrest has an endless workload.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
colin jost huge offer jeopardy ken jennings job changes

EXCLUSIVE: Comic Colin Jost 'Being Offered Huge Bucks' to Take Ken Jennings' 'Jeopardy!' Job — 'Bosses Are Desperate to Make Changes!'

reba mcentire rejects rex linn proposals causing frustration

EXCLUSIVE: Country Heavyweight Reba McEntire, 70, Is Leaving Actor Partner Rex Linn, 68, 'Seething' With Her 'Constant Proposal Knock-Backs'

His representative denied any health issue was hitting the host-with-the-most-jobs, insisting: "He's in need of rest and took a well-deserved day off."

But our insider revealed: "He's not sleeping enough, and needs lots of makeup for under-eye circles.

"The feeling is that if Ryan doesn't slow down, he's going to burn out."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.