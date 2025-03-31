EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Simpson 'Secretly Dating' Jeremy Renner — With Singer Using Social Media Like to 'Confirm' Romance

Newly-single Simpson pressed the 'like' button and left comments on two of Renner's recent workout videos, and the Mayor of Kingstown actor returned the favor.

Renner, 54, shared a video of himself working out solo, both fully clothed and shirtless, to Instagram alongside a caption about finding "inspiration everywhere, especially when I need it most."

The action star is still on the road to full recovery following his 12-day ICU stay after being run over by a 14,300-lb. snowplow on January 1, 2023, in Reno, Nevada.

Simpson, 44, liked the post and commented a fire emoji.

The With You singer also liked Renner's March 24 post of a workout video with his mom, writing in the comments section, "I love this oh my...Mama is STRONG...I need to go do sit ups now."