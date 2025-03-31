EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Simpson 'Secretly Dating' Jeremy Renner — With Singer Using Social Media Like to 'Confirm' Romance
Singing star-turned-actress Jessica Simpson is secretly dating actor Jeremy Renner just weeks after announcing the end of her 10-year marriage, pals have revealed.
Simpson has apparently wasted no time in moving on and has used social media to provide a "soft launch" for the blossoming relationship, 15 years after they first sparked rumors of a romance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Newly-single Simpson pressed the 'like' button and left comments on two of Renner's recent workout videos, and the Mayor of Kingstown actor returned the favor.
Renner, 54, shared a video of himself working out solo, both fully clothed and shirtless, to Instagram alongside a caption about finding "inspiration everywhere, especially when I need it most."
The action star is still on the road to full recovery following his 12-day ICU stay after being run over by a 14,300-lb. snowplow on January 1, 2023, in Reno, Nevada.
Simpson, 44, liked the post and commented a fire emoji.
The With You singer also liked Renner's March 24 post of a workout video with his mom, writing in the comments section, "I love this oh my...Mama is STRONG...I need to go do sit ups now."
A source told us: "There has always been a very strong connection between the two of them and now Jessica is single, she is free to date anyone she wishes. She and Jeremy have met up a few times and are taking things slowly.
"The social media interaction is her way of giving the relationship a soft launch."
Avengers: Endgame star Renner has also been paying attention to Simpson's Instagram – as he liked her two latest posts promoting her new Nashville Canyon, Part 1 project.
Underneath her March 21 post about the new music, Renner commented, "Congrats Jess !!! 👏👏👏🔥" He also liked a March 25 post about her new song Blame Me.
The interactions come after sources said the pair "were really flirting up a storm" at a cocktail party in Los Angeles to celebrate Renner's role in The Hurt Locker.
At the time, it was reported they exchanged numbers at the event.
Simpson announced her separation from ex-NFL star Eric Johnson after 10 years of marriage in January 2024.
The two share daughters Maxwell Drew, 12, and Birdie Mae, 6, and son Ace Knute, 11.
"Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage," Simpson in a statement at the time.
She added: "Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."
Last year, before Simpson's split from Johnson was announced, the singer-turned-actress appeared to hit out at her partner.
She said as she plugged her new music shows: "Interviews in my Nashville music room where I unearthed my singular magic.
"This comeback is personal, it's an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve."
Simpson released seven studio albums before tapering off around 2010.
Her 2008 country album, Do You Know, was a success, but her record label had decided to drop her.
After her split from Johnson, insiders said they were worried that former party girl Simpson could return to her old hard-partying ways after she and her hubby finally ended their tumultuous decade-long marriage