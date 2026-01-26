EXCLUSIVE: Gladiator Grudge Match! Inside Russell Crowe and Paul Mescal's Bust-Up After Hollywood Grouch Slated Sword-and-Sandals Sequel

Aging swordfighter Russell Crowe is on the rampage against younger rival Paul Mescal, squawking from the rooftops that Gladiator II sucked – and RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal the resentful rogue's ruffling a lot of powerful feathers in Tinseltown, and his sandal-wearing successor thinks he's just a "grumpy old man."

The burly Crowe, 61, insists the success of the five-Oscar-winning original was due to "its moral core" and his character being a good guy.

But the sequel identifies Mescal as Crowe's illegitimate son. Crowe said: "So, you're saying, at the same time he [Maximus] had this relationship with his wife, he was f**king this other girl? What are you talking about? It's crazy."