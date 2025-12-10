Outraged Russell Crowe Slams 'Gladiator' Sequel for 'Lacking Moral Core' and For Failing to 'Understand What Made the First One So Special'

Crowe, 61, said: "The recent sequel that we don’t have to name out loud is a really good example of, even the people in that engine room not actually understanding what made that first one special.

"It wasn't the pomp. It wasn't the circumstance. It wasn't the action. It was the moral core."

Regarding the original film, he added: "The thing is, there was a daily fight on that set. It was a daily fight to keep that moral core of the character.

"The amount of times that they suggested sex scenes and stuff like that for Maximus — it's like, you're taking away his power."

Crowe did not shoot any new scenes for Gladiator II, as Maximus was killed at the conclusion of the first movie.