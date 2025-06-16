Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Denzel Washington
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Brutal Secrets of the Making of 'Gladiator' on Its 25th Anniversary — From Script Battles and Rewrites to Death of Hollywood Icon During Filming

gladiator making secrets script battles rewrites icon death
Source: AR.INSPIREDPENCIL.COM

'Gladiator' was a cursed production before it became a hit.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 16 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Director Ridley Scott's epic masterpiece Gladiator made leading man Russell Crowe an international superstar and gave him the only Best Actor Oscar of his career to date,RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Here are some of the dramatic secrets behind the making of the blockbuster, which celebrates the 25th anniversary of its 2000 release this year.

Article continues below advertisement
gladiator making secrets script battles rewrites icon death
Source: MEGA

Producer Walter Parkes, right, got Ridley Scott, left, to sign up to a sequel despite the troubles with making the first 'Gladiator.'

Article continues below advertisement

Crowe, who cemented his status as a Hollywood hunk by playing tragic general turned gladiator Maximus Decimus Meridius, was raring to snag the lead role in the film.

In a 2004 interview on Inside the Actors Studio, Crowe explained why, saying: "They said, 'It's a $100million film. You're being directed by Ridley Scott. You play a Roman general.' I've always been a big fan of Ridley's."

Crowe was so dedicated to the part, he shed 40 pounds for it.

But sources said he was initially unhappy with the script and feared it might hurt his budding career.

Article continues below advertisement
gladiator making secrets script battles rewrites icon death
Source: SCREENRANT

DreamWorks execs recalled how Crowe tried to rewrite 'Gladiator' on set in Morocco.

Article continues below advertisement

According to a DreamWorks studio executive, Russell "tried to rewrite the entire script on the spot. You know the big line in the trailer, 'In this life or the next, I will have my vengeance'? At first he absolutely refused to say it."

But the actor defended himself by saying: "I read the script, and it was substantially underdone. Even the character didn't exist on the pages. And that set about a long process – that's probably the first time that I've been in a situation where the script wasn't a complete done deal. We actually started shooting with about 32 pages and went through them in the first couple of weeks."

During his Actors Studio appearance he explained: "Possibly, a lot of the stuff that I have to deal with now in terms of my 'volatility' has to do with that experience.

"Here was a situation where we got to Morocco with a crew of 200 and a cast of 100 or whatever, and I didn't have anything to learn ... So then I'd be doing my own stuff, as well. And this is how things like 'Strength and Honor' came up. This is how things like 'At my signal, unleash hell' came up. The name Maximus Decimus Meridius, it just flowed well."

Though Crowe was fit and in his 30s at the time he shot the movie, he didn't escape injury and wound up with a cracked hip bone, a broken foot and torn Achilles tendons.

"If you're rolling around on the ground with gigantic sequences with hundreds of moves of choreography... of course there's going to be injuries," said Crowe, now 56. "But when you're younger, you're made of rubber and you can bounce back again."

Article continues below advertisement

Close Call

Article continues below advertisement
gladiator making secrets script battles rewrites icon death
Source: SLASHFILM/DREAMWORKS DISTRIBUTION; MEGA

Crowe had a close call with real tigers during filming.

Article continues below advertisement

In the memorable scene where tigers are released from hidden pits during a gladiator bout, Crowe had a real-life scare.

Scott said: "You've got two guys on a chain with a ring in the floor to control (the trapdoor.)

"Russell said: 'OK, release (the tigers),' and when Russell would fall back the tiger would come out of the hole and Russell would roll out of the way. He said: 'F**k me, that was close.' And I said: 'We were there as well, Russell. You were two feet away. I was like four feet.'"

Though there were deaths on screen, the movie was rocked by one of the performers perishing off-screen.

Oliver Reed played gruff gladiator Antonius Proximo, but the 61-year-old Brit suffered a fatal heart attack during a break midway through the production.

Article continues below advertisement

Tragic Death

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
brady bunch betrayal susan olsen prayed series end

EXCLUSIVE: 'Brady Bunch' Betrayal! How Child Star Susan Olsen Prayed for Show to End

michael j fox tracy pollan keep marriage strong

EXCLUSIVE: 'How We Keep Our Marriage Strong' — Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan Reveal Relationship Secrets After Actor's Parkinson's-Fueled Booze Battle Meltdowns

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
gladiator making secrets script battles rewrites icon death
Source: MEGA

Oliver Reed died mid-production but still earned a posthumous BAFTA nomination for his work.

Reed reportedly racked up a nearly $600 bar tab and challenged – and beat – five sailors at arm wrestling before collapsing and dying on the way to a hospital in Malta.

After the Women in Love star's death, his remaining scenes were completed using computer-generated imagery – but he was still posthumously nominated for a BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Five years ago, Crowe said he happened to watch a showing of Gladiator at the Colosseum in Rome.

"It was an extremely humbling experience because I was seeing so much attention for that film," he recalled.

"But in reality, that film belongs to the filmmaker. That's the director's work. The performances across the board in that movieJoaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, Djimon Hounsou, Oliver Reed – it's incredible what Ridley brought out of people."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.