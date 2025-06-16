EXCLUSIVE: Brutal Secrets of the Making of 'Gladiator' on Its 25th Anniversary — From Script Battles and Rewrites to Death of Hollywood Icon During Filming

According to a DreamWorks studio executive, Russell "tried to rewrite the entire script on the spot. You know the big line in the trailer, 'In this life or the next, I will have my vengeance'? At first he absolutely refused to say it."

But the actor defended himself by saying: "I read the script, and it was substantially underdone. Even the character didn't exist on the pages. And that set about a long process – that's probably the first time that I've been in a situation where the script wasn't a complete done deal. We actually started shooting with about 32 pages and went through them in the first couple of weeks."

During his Actors Studio appearance he explained: "Possibly, a lot of the stuff that I have to deal with now in terms of my 'volatility' has to do with that experience.

"Here was a situation where we got to Morocco with a crew of 200 and a cast of 100 or whatever, and I didn't have anything to learn ... So then I'd be doing my own stuff, as well. And this is how things like 'Strength and Honor' came up. This is how things like 'At my signal, unleash hell' came up. The name Maximus Decimus Meridius, it just flowed well."

Though Crowe was fit and in his 30s at the time he shot the movie, he didn't escape injury and wound up with a cracked hip bone, a broken foot and torn Achilles tendons.

"If you're rolling around on the ground with gigantic sequences with hundreds of moves of choreography... of course there's going to be injuries," said Crowe, now 56. "But when you're younger, you're made of rubber and you can bounce back again."