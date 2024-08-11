RUSSELL GROW: ‘Gladiator’ Oscar-Winner Crowe Confesses How He’s Gone From Muscled ‘Sexiest Man’ to ‘Weird Looking’ Bloated Deep-Sea Fish

The Gladiator actor discussed turning 60 soon, telling the interviewer he “can’t believe it”. He explained how his head wasn’t ready to accept it, but the injuries done to his body over the years have forced him to start feeling it.

He explained: “I’ve got no cartilage in my big toes because the sports that I played were all lateral movement sports – tennis, rugby and cricket, where you’re sprinting from a cold start – on top of the fight sequences, where sometimes you’ve got to make a very extreme sudden move to save yourself in a situation where something’s gone wrong.”

Crowe listed off a number of injuries he’s suffered over his decades-long career as an actor. He suffers from fasciitis, shin splints, bone-marrow edemas under both knees and has several issues with his back.

“I’ve got ribs that just pop off the spine if I put them under too much pressure,” he continued. “I’ve had two operations on my left shoulder, but now that shoulder is so full of arthritis that for me to get back to a place of comfort, they’ve basically gotta cut in, take the whole humeral head out, they’ve gotta chop it in half, stick carbon fiber in there and sew it back up, and there’s a recovery period of 11 months.”