EXCLUSIVE: Russell Crowe's Bride-to-Be Pushing 'Slobby' Hunk to Drop More Weight Before Saying I Do

"He's lost weight at her urging but still has some pretty yucky habits," said a source. "He's not very clean, his beard's unkempt and he's not toned, while she's fit as a fiddle."

The pair first met in 2013 on the set of his flick Broken City, where gravel-voiced Crowe plays a corrupt mayor, and have been an item since 2020.

According to the source, they used to love playing tennis together – but these days, the out-of-shape hulk, who was in super shape as boxing champ James J. Braddock for 2005's Cinderella Man, huffs and puffs as he tries to keep up with his 29-year-younger bride-to-be on the court.

"He hasn't been keeping up with the tennis game, and tennis was one of the things they had in common," said the source.

"She wants him to get into the gym and firm up not just to improve the way he looks, but because it's healthier for him."