EXCLUSIVE: Russell Crowe's Bride-to-Be Pushing 'Slobby' Hunk to Drop More Weight Before Saying I Do
Russell Crowe has shed pounds for his wedding to his lady Britney Theriot, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the blond beauty is pushing the burly hunk to step up his game and ditch his sloppy habits for good.
The 61-year-old onetime beefcake, who has been engaged to the 32-year-old Kraven the Hunter actress since 2023, showed off his newly slim look during a recent night out in London.
But spies say his potbelly wasn't the only thing his soon-to-be wife had been begging him to ditch.
"He's lost weight at her urging but still has some pretty yucky habits," said a source. "He's not very clean, his beard's unkempt and he's not toned, while she's fit as a fiddle."
The pair first met in 2013 on the set of his flick Broken City, where gravel-voiced Crowe plays a corrupt mayor, and have been an item since 2020.
According to the source, they used to love playing tennis together – but these days, the out-of-shape hulk, who was in super shape as boxing champ James J. Braddock for 2005's Cinderella Man, huffs and puffs as he tries to keep up with his 29-year-younger bride-to-be on the court.
"He hasn't been keeping up with the tennis game, and tennis was one of the things they had in common," said the source.
"She wants him to get into the gym and firm up not just to improve the way he looks, but because it's healthier for him."
As RadarOnline.com has reported, the Down Under star recently dropped 50 pounds – but he's still sporting a mangy beard and wild haircut that's got his daughter-aged fiancée turning up her nose.
"His beard is out of control, and he could stand a decent haircut because that mane is getting unruly and makes him look like a bum," said the source.
"If he could invest in a sleek and smart wardrobe, she'd be thrilled. It's not like he doesn't have the money."