Roseanne Barr Fires Brutal Blast at Donald Trump's Inner Circle For 'Giving Her the Cold Shoulder' — Despite Fiery Comic Going Into MAGA Overdrive

Barr remains fully committed to Trump, and his Make America Great Again approach, but she told Variety the new president's inner circle seems to be avoiding her.

The 72-year-old confessed: "The Trump administration regards me as a loose cannon, which I am. I’m not a party line person for anyone or anything except myself.

"The Trump staff, or whoever runs it, they’re a little afraid of me. I am a loudmouth comedian, so I understand it. But it really hurt my feelings. But what are you gonna do?"

Barr said she felt especially slighted after repeated requests for members of Team Trump to appear on her podcast were ignored.