Roseanne Barr

Roseanne Barr Fires Brutal Blast at Donald Trump's Inner Circle For 'Giving Her the Cold Shoulder' — Despite Fiery Comic Going Into MAGA Overdrive

Source: MEGA
Source: MEGA

Barr revealed some Trump loyalists don't like her.

Jan. 29 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

Jan. 29 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

Trump loyalist Roseanne Barr has revealed she's not very well-liked by the MAGA crowd, RadarOnline.com can report.

The outspoken comedian, who was fired from her own self-titled show after sending an antisemitic and racist tweet, is trying to get back in the good graces of Hollywood.

Source: MEGA
Source: MEGA

The embattled comedian is working on a conservative comeback.

Barr remains fully committed to Trump, and his Make America Great Again approach, but she told Variety the new president's inner circle seems to be avoiding her.

The 72-year-old confessed: "The Trump administration regards me as a loose cannon, which I am. I’m not a party line person for anyone or anything except myself.

"The Trump staff, or whoever runs it, they’re a little afraid of me. I am a loudmouth comedian, so I understand it. But it really hurt my feelings. But what are you gonna do?"

Barr said she felt especially slighted after repeated requests for members of Team Trump to appear on her podcast were ignored.

Source: Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Roseanne was fired from her self-titled sitcom after an offensive tweet.

Barr has largely been shunned by the entertainment industry since 2018 when she made offensive remarks about former Michelle Obama aide Valerie Jarrett.

But she's ready for that all to change – and points to Trump's dominant election win as proof she should be forgiven.

Barr said: "Hollywood has made itself irrelevant to the American people. If they want to survive, they should work with the new president.

"American people elected him in an overwhelming victory. They should get back in touch with [them] and make some money, which I don’t know if they do or not ’cause they’ve proven to be ideologues rather than [business people].

"What shocks me is the fact that they prefer to lose money and then explain that to the shareholders who apparently have no problem with that."

Source: MEGA
Source: MEGA

She plans to sell the new show herself.

So Barr is taking matters into her own hands and is currently developing her own new comedy series – with a decidedly conservative approach.

The show, which will be four to six episodes in length, is described as a cross between The Roseanne Show and The Sopranos. It centers on a small-town farmer in Alabama who is "saving the United States from drug gangs and China."

Barr is set to lead the cast as a drug grower and seller and will be intended for mature audiences.

She promised: "It’s silly and out there. [It will contain] very offensive ideas and a lot of swearing. I live with my daughter and her husband and their six children on a farm. And they have goats running through their house and stuff.

"It’s based on my life as a farmer in Hawaii. They save America with guns, the Bible, petty crime, and alcoholism. It’s kind of like the Coen brothers thing."

Barr is currently shopping the show around but has already crossed out one potential partner – her former home network ABC. When asked if she would consider a reunion with the network, she emphatically replied: "F--- no!"

In fact, she wouldn't be surprised if the show is passed by many of the major television networks – and she's fine with that.

The actress clarified: "I don’t give a f--- either way. I’d like to get paid handsomely to bring another s--- f---ing network back from doom as I’ve done twice for ABC. But I just don’t see how they would keep their nose out of my business.

"We'll see. If not, I’ll just go somewhere else and put it on my own website.

Barr is ready to battle over her new show and promised if Hollywood doesn't buy it, she'll make it all herself: "Does anybody in (Hollywood) like America or the people who watch TV? Because the people who watch TV would really like to see a show where working-class people win against the enemies of America."

