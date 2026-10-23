EXCLUSIVE: Ron Duguay Tried Controversial Cancer Treatment Promoted by Joe Rogan and Mel Gibson

Duguay, whose partner was former vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin, 62, revealed he had begun using methylene blue after hearing Gibson, 70, discuss supposed cancer recoveries during an appearance on Rogan's hugely popular podcast.

Speaking about his determination to overcome the diagnosis, Duguay said: "I was just all in – go hard, let's hit this hard."

The former hockey player had become interested in methylene blue after Gibson claimed that three friends diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer had recovered after using alternative treatments.

However, those claims have not been substantiated by reliable clinical evidence, and methylene blue is not approved by the US Food and Drug Administration as a cancer treatment.

Its approved medical application involves treating methemoglobinemia, a potentially serious blood disorder that prevents red blood cells from transporting oxygen effectively.