EXCLUSIVE: Ron Duguay Tried Controversial Cancer Treatment Promoted by Joe Rogan and Mel Gibson
Oct. 23 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Ron Duguay turned to a controversial alternative cancer treatment championed on Joe Rogan's podcast by Hollywood star Mel Gibson as the former New York Rangers player fought the disease that reportedly claimed his life at 69.
As RadarOnline.com was among the first to report, the former NHL star, who was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer in late 2024, died on October 22, 2026, following an intensive battle involving conventional chemotherapy and experimental therapies.
Ron Duguay Turned to Mel Gibson's Cancer Claims
Duguay, whose partner was former vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin, 62, revealed he had begun using methylene blue after hearing Gibson, 70, discuss supposed cancer recoveries during an appearance on Rogan's hugely popular podcast.
Speaking about his determination to overcome the diagnosis, Duguay said: "I was just all in – go hard, let's hit this hard."
The former hockey player had become interested in methylene blue after Gibson claimed that three friends diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer had recovered after using alternative treatments.
However, those claims have not been substantiated by reliable clinical evidence, and methylene blue is not approved by the US Food and Drug Administration as a cancer treatment.
Its approved medical application involves treating methemoglobinemia, a potentially serious blood disorder that prevents red blood cells from transporting oxygen effectively.
Inside Ron Duguay's Risky Cancer Treatment Regimen
Duguay nevertheless incorporated the substance into a broader treatment program that also included ivermectin, fenbendazole, and ozone-based blood-filtering procedures.
He said: "I've been doing methylene blue; I'm gonna do a little bit more now. I could do that probably minimum once a week."
The former Rangers center also explored treatment facilities overseas, including in Germany, Russia, and Mexico, as he searched for additional ways to combat the disease.
He considered procedures involving hyperbaric oxygen chambers and electrical frequencies, despite limited or absent clinical evidence supporting several of the approaches for advanced colon cancer.
Ron Duguay's $50K Cancer Treatment Struggle
The financial burden became increasingly difficult for his family, with some overseas treatment programs reportedly costing between $40,000 and $50,000 for a month.
His daughter Shay Thomas organized a GoFundMe campaign which raised more than $120,000 toward his medical expenses.
She said: "My dad never wanted to ever mention the stress of his finances, but I could feel it and see it and the things that he was going through in the conversations that we were having."
Thomas also explained that worsening medical results had prompted the family to seek public assistance.
"With his numbers jumping up again, we just felt as a family that we needed to reach out," she said at the time.
Sarah Palin's Heartbreaking Tribute to Ron Duguay
Duguay's illness had also complicated his relationship with Palin, whom he had reportedly been dating since 2022.
Thomas described the couple as "very close," although treatment commitments and Palin's responsibilities caring for her son Trig had limited their time together.
Following Duguay's death, Palin paid an emotional tribute, writing: "It's with a shattered heart but also deep peace knowing Ron is with Jesus now. He fought so hard. Love never ends."
The Rangers also mourned their former All-Star, who spent 12 seasons in the NHL and became one of the franchise's most recognizable players.
The team said: "The New York Rangers organization mourns the loss of Ron Duguay, one of the most popular players in franchise history."
And the NHL Alumni Association said in a tribute post: "(Hockey) was a part of who he was, a lifelong love that he carried with pride and shared so generously with others.
"He will be remembered not only for the player he was, but for the extraordinary person he was."