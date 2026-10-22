EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Palin's Tragic Boyfriend Ron Duguay Used Final Interview to Declare He Was 'Hitting Cancer Hard'

Duguay underwent chemotherapy while also pursuing alternative approaches, including ivermectin, methylene blue, and ozone-based blood treatments.

He had additionally considered traveling to specialist facilities in Germany, Russia and Mexico, where treatments could cost tens of thousands of dollars.

Discussing his use of methylene blue, Duguay said: "I've been doing methylene blue, I'm gonna do a little bit more now. I could do that probably minimum once a week."

Methylene blue is not an approved cancer treatment in the United States, while evidence supporting several other alternative therapies Duguay explored remains limited.

Palin remained closely connected to Duguay throughout his illness, although family responsibilities and his treatment complicated their ability to spend time together.

Duguay's daughter Shay Thomas described their relationship as "very close," explaining that Palin's responsibilities caring for her son Trig had also limited visits.

She said: "They haven't been able to see each other as much lately because of what my dad is going through, and Sarah also has obligations caring for her son, Trig, who requires additional care."

Palin shares five children, including Trig, with her former husband Todd Palin. Following Duguay's death, Palin shared an emotional tribute on social media.

She wrote: "It's with a shattered heart but also deep peace knowing Ron is with Jesus now. He fought so hard. Love never ends."