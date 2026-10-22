EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Palin's Tragic Boyfriend Ron Duguay Used Final Interview to Declare He Was 'Hitting Cancer Hard'
Oct. 22 2026, Published 3:40 p.m. ET
Ron Duguay, the former NHL star and boyfriend of Sarah Palin, defiantly declared he was "hitting cancer hard" in one of his final interviews before his tragic death at 69, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former New York Rangers player passed away on Thursday, October 22, following a battle with stage 4 colon cancer.
Ron Duguay Final Interview Before Death
Duguay, who had been dating former Alaska governor and Republican vice presidential candidate Palin, 62, since 2022, had recently revealed the extraordinary lengths he was taking to fight the disease, including experimental treatments and expensive overseas medical options.
Duguay said in what is thought to be his final interview: "I was just all in – go hard, let's hit this hard." The retired hockey star reportedly first fell ill while staying at Palin's Alaska home nearly two years earlier.
Subsequent medical examinations after returning to Florida uncovered the cancer, which eventually resulted in the removal of his gallbladder and appendix.
Sarah Palin on Ron Duguay: 'He Fought So Hard'
Duguay underwent chemotherapy while also pursuing alternative approaches, including ivermectin, methylene blue, and ozone-based blood treatments.
He had additionally considered traveling to specialist facilities in Germany, Russia and Mexico, where treatments could cost tens of thousands of dollars.
Discussing his use of methylene blue, Duguay said: "I've been doing methylene blue, I'm gonna do a little bit more now. I could do that probably minimum once a week."
Methylene blue is not an approved cancer treatment in the United States, while evidence supporting several other alternative therapies Duguay explored remains limited.
Palin remained closely connected to Duguay throughout his illness, although family responsibilities and his treatment complicated their ability to spend time together.
Duguay's daughter Shay Thomas described their relationship as "very close," explaining that Palin's responsibilities caring for her son Trig had also limited visits.
She said: "They haven't been able to see each other as much lately because of what my dad is going through, and Sarah also has obligations caring for her son, Trig, who requires additional care."
Palin shares five children, including Trig, with her former husband Todd Palin. Following Duguay's death, Palin shared an emotional tribute on social media.
She wrote: "It's with a shattered heart but also deep peace knowing Ron is with Jesus now. He fought so hard. Love never ends."
Ron Duguay's NHL Career
Duguay enjoyed a distinguished professional hockey career after the Rangers selected him 13th overall in the 1977 NHL draft.
The Canadian-born center subsequently played for the Detroit Red Wings, Pittsburgh Penguins and Los Angeles Kings, earning All-Star recognition during the 1981-'82 season.
He recorded 673 combined regular-season and playoff points during his NHL career. The Rangers paid tribute to his unmistakable appearance, skating ability, and popularity among supporters.
The club said: "The New York Rangers organization mourns the loss of Ron Duguay, one of the most popular players in franchise history."
The NHL Alumni Association also honored Duguay's enduring commitment to the sport, describing hockey as a lifelong passion he shared generously with others.
NHL Alumni Association and Hockey Legacy
A series of trades led Duguay to play with the Detroit Red Wings, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Los Angeles Kings.
He finished his career in the league with 673 points in the regular season and playoffs, and also played in Germany and the minors.
The NHL Alumni Association said in a tribute post: "(Hockey) was a part of who he was, a lifelong love that he carried with pride and shared so generously with others.
"He will be remembered not only for the player he was, but for the extraordinary person he was."