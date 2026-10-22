Everything to Know About Sarah Palin's Boyfriend Ron Duguay — After the Hockey Icon Died Following Cancer Battle
Oct. 22 2026, Published 1:05 p.m. ET
Former NHL star Ron Duguay has died at the age of 69 after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer, and his longtime partner, Sarah Palin, is speaking out about the loss, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Thursday, October 22, the New York Rangers confirmed that Duguay’s family informed the team of his death. Palin shared a tribute on Instagram Stories, writing, "It's with a shattered heart, but also deep peace knowing Ron is with Jesus now. He fought so hard. Love never ends."
Duguay had been public about his diagnosis since February this year.
Hockey Career that Made Ron Duguay a Fan Favorite in New York
Duguay was selected 13th overall by the New York Rangers in the 1977 NHL Draft.
The Sudbury, Ontario, native played his first six seasons with the team and became known for his speed and long, curly hair flowing as he skated without a helmet.
He helped the Rangers reach the 1979 Stanley Cup Final, where they lost to the Montreal Canadiens in five games.
In the 1981-82 season, he was selected as an All-Star after recording a point-per-game season.
Across two stints with the Rangers, he played 499 regular-season games, creating records with goals and assists for points. He did the same for the Detroit Red Wings, followed by the Pittsburgh Penguins and Los Angeles Kings.
Stage 4 Cancer Battle and Final Months
Duguay’s family announced earlier this year that he was battling stage 4 colon cancer, which had spread to his liver, appendix, and gallbladder.
His daughters, Shay Thomas and Amber Stavros, launched a GoFundMe to help cover travel and treatment costs, saying the battle had taken a physical and financial toll.
Dugay underwent surgeries to remove his appendix and gallbladder during treatment. In the days before his death, Palin posted a photo holding his hand in his hospital bed and asked followers for prayers.
Thomas also shared updates from the hospital, writing that the family was taking it one day at a time.
Relationship Timeline With Sarah Palin
Duguay and Palin were first linked in January 2022 when they were photographed dining together at Elio’s restaurant on the Upper East Side in Manhattan.
The following month, the former athlete confirmed they were dating.
Palin finalized her divorce from Todd Palin two years ago, and she told a publication that her romance with Duguay was "safe and comfortable."
She stated that Duguay was someone she could talk to about personal matters beyond politics. The two met through hockey connections and were together for four years.
Palin had called Duguay for advice during her defamation case against The New York Times before their friendship turned romantic.
Family, Past Marriages, and Legacy
Duguay was previously married to California model Robin Bobo, with whom he shares his daughters. He tied the knot with Kim Alexis in the ‘90s, and they lived in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, before divorcing in 2016.
After retiring as a player, he became a television analyst for MSG Network. His family said a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.