Everything to Know About Sarah Palin's Boyfriend Ron Duguay — After the Hockey Icon Died Following Cancer Battle

Former NHL star Ron Duguay has died at the age of 69 after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer, and his longtime partner, Sarah Palin, is speaking out about the loss, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Thursday, October 22, the New York Rangers confirmed that Duguay’s family informed the team of his death. Palin shared a tribute on Instagram Stories, writing, "It's with a shattered heart, but also deep peace knowing Ron is with Jesus now. He fought so hard. Love never ends."

Duguay had been public about his diagnosis since February this year.