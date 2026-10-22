EXCLUSIVE: Ron Duguay's Cancer Battle GoFundMe Hit Nearly $170,000 Before All-Star's Death Aged 69 — Despite His $3.2Million Fortune
Oct. 22 2026, Published 5:53 p.m. ET
Ron Duguay's cancer fundraiser raised nearly $170,000 before the former NHL All-Star's death at 69, despite reports estimating the hockey legend's personal fortune at $3.2million.
As RadarOnline.com was among the first to report, Duguay, who was dating former Alaska governor Sarah Palin, 62, died Thursday, October 22, following a battle with stage 4 colon cancer.
Ron Duguay GoFundMe Campaign And Medical Bills
His family launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover mounting medical bills, frequent flights between Florida and California, and alternative treatments overseas.
The appeal reached $168,686 toward its $300,000 target at the time of his death – as estimates placed his wealth in the millions.
A statement published by Duguay's family on the fundraising page said: "Our dad has never been someone who asks for help… especially when it comes to money. He has always tried to handle everything on his own and didn't want to burden anyone else with what he's going through."
The family explained the former New York Rangers player's illness had severely affected his ability to earn money, while the escalating costs of medical care created significant financial difficulties.
Shay Thomas And Family Fundraising Appeal
His daughter, Shay Thomas, organized the fundraising campaign after becoming increasingly concerned about the financial burden of his treatment.
She said: "My dad never wanted to ever mention the stress of his finances."
Thomas added the family initially attempted to manage the mounting expenses privately before deciding to seek assistance from supporters.
The fundraising appeal described how Duguay's earlier treatment in Florida had nearly cost him his life, prompting his daughters to arrange further care in Orange County, California.
That decision required him to travel across the country every two weeks for ongoing medical appointments.
Alternative Treatments And Overseas Options
The family also disclosed Duguay had been exploring additional treatments outside the United States after his cancer markers began rising again.
These included expensive alternative therapies, supplements and holistic approaches, alongside conventional cancer treatment.
Duguay had previously discussed considering specialist facilities in Mexico, Germany and Russia, with some overseas treatment programs reportedly costing between $40,000 and $50,000.
His family said the combination of travel expenses, medical bills and reduced earnings had become increasingly difficult to manage.
In its appeal, the family wrote: "Because of his cancer, he hasn't been able to work the way he normally would, yet he continues to fight with everything he has."
Sarah Palin Pays Emotional Tribute to Hockey Star
Duguay enjoyed a lengthy NHL career after being selected by the Rangers in the 1977 draft.
He subsequently represented the Detroit Red Wings, Pittsburgh Penguins and Los Angeles Kings, earning All-Star recognition during the 1981-'82 season.
After retiring, he worked as a hockey broadcaster and remained a recognizable figure among Rangers supporters.
His relationship with Palin, the former Republican vice presidential candidate, attracted renewed public attention during his illness.
Palin paid tribute following his death, writing: "It's with a shattered heart but also deep peace knowing Ron is with Jesus now.
"He fought so hard. Love never ends."
The full family statement on GoFundMe:
Our dad has never been someone who asks for help…especially when it comes to money. He has always tried to handle everything on his own and didn't want to burden anyone else with what he's going through. But after many conversations as a family, we decided to create this fundraiser for him because we've seen firsthand the weight this battle has placed on him, both physically and financially.
Because of his cancer, he hasn't been able to work the way he normally would, yet he continues to fight with everything he has. Earlier in his treatment journey, the care he received in Florida nearly cost him his life. That led us to bring him to Orange County, where my sister and I live, so he could receive treatment here…and thankfully, it has helped him so far.
However, this now requires him to fly from Florida to Orange County every two weeks for ongoing treatment. The cost of constant travel, along with medical care, holistic therapies, supplements, and alternative healing approaches he has committed to, has become extremely overwhelming financially.
Recently, his cancer numbers have started to rise again, and while he continues his current treatments, we are now exploring additional treatment options outside of the United States in hopes of giving him the best possible chance. These treatments are very expensive and add another layer of financial strain during an already difficult time.
We are asking for help to support travel expenses, treatments, holistic care, and these new treatment options. Any contribution, no matter the amount, truly means the world to our family. If you are unable to donate, sharing this page or keeping him in your prayers is just as appreciated.
Thank you for standing with our dad and our family as we continue this fight together.