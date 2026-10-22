The full family statement on GoFundMe:

Our dad has never been someone who asks for help…especially when it comes to money. He has always tried to handle everything on his own and didn't want to burden anyone else with what he's going through. But after many conversations as a family, we decided to create this fundraiser for him because we've seen firsthand the weight this battle has placed on him, both physically and financially.

Because of his cancer, he hasn't been able to work the way he normally would, yet he continues to fight with everything he has. Earlier in his treatment journey, the care he received in Florida nearly cost him his life. That led us to bring him to Orange County, where my sister and I live, so he could receive treatment here…and thankfully, it has helped him so far.

However, this now requires him to fly from Florida to Orange County every two weeks for ongoing treatment. The cost of constant travel, along with medical care, holistic therapies, supplements, and alternative healing approaches he has committed to, has become extremely overwhelming financially.

Recently, his cancer numbers have started to rise again, and while he continues his current treatments, we are now exploring additional treatment options outside of the United States in hopes of giving him the best possible chance. These treatments are very expensive and add another layer of financial strain during an already difficult time.

We are asking for help to support travel expenses, treatments, holistic care, and these new treatment options. Any contribution, no matter the amount, truly means the world to our family. If you are unable to donate, sharing this page or keeping him in your prayers is just as appreciated.

Thank you for standing with our dad and our family as we continue this fight together.