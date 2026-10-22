EXCLUSIVE: Ron Duguay Final Pictures and Videos Revealed — Including Sarah Palin at His Bedside
Oct. 22 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Ron Duguay's heartbreaking final pictures and videos have revealed Sarah Palin comforting the dying hockey legend at his hospital bedside, RadarOnline.com can report.
Duguay, 69, passed away Thursday, October 22, following a prolonged battle with stage 4 colon cancer that had spread to his liver.
Sarah Palin Shares Final Photos of Ron Duguay
The former New York Rangers star, who had been romantically linked to former Alaska governor Palin, 62, since 2022, appeared frail in photographs and videos shared by loved ones during his final weeks.
Palin recently posted a photograph showing her holding Duguay's hand as he lay in a hospital bed, appealing to supporters with the message: "Prayers for Ron Duguay so appreciated."
Duguay's daughter, Shay Thomas, published a poignant hospital photograph of her and her father earlier this month, showing her kneeling beside her ailing dad with one hand resting on his lap.
Thomas wrote: "I wasn't planning on posting anything, but I believe in the power of prayer, and right now, we need all the prayers we can get."
She also posted a video of Duguay walking using a frame as he battled to recover from cancer treatments.
Sarah Palin's Emotional Goodbye to Her 'Love' Ron Duguay
Following his death, Palin shared a deeply personal tribute.
She noted: "It's with a shattered heart, but also deep peace knowing Ron is with Jesus now. He fought so hard. Love never ends."
Duguay had been diagnosed in December 2024, with his family publicly disclosing his illness in February and launching a GoFundMe campaign to help finance treatment.
His condition worsened dramatically in July after he collapsed at home on July 24, suffering serious facial injuries. Hospital examinations subsequently uncovered internal bleeding, an ulcer and complications involving increased pressure in blood vessels connected to his liver.
Thomas explained the cancer, combined with chemotherapy, surgery and treatment involving a hepatic pump, had contributed to the dangerous complications.
During his illness, Duguay also underwent procedures resulting in the removal of his gallbladder and appendix.
Rangers Legend Remembered After Cancer Death
Despite their close relationship, Palin and Duguay had never formally confirmed their romantic status publicly.
Thomas previously described the pair as "very close," although medical treatment and Palin's responsibilities caring for her son Trig had restricted their time together.
Duguay also described helping Palin maintain her Alaska property, including landscaping during summer and clearing snow during winter.
The Canadian-born hockey star spent 12 seasons in the NHL between 1977 and 1989, playing for the Rangers, Detroit Red Wings, Pittsburgh Penguins and Los Angeles Kings.
He scored 216 goals and recorded 320 assists across 860 regular-season appearances, earning All-Star recognition during his standout 1981-82 campaign.
After retiring, Duguay became a familiar television personality through his work covering Rangers games for MSG Network.
The Rangers paid tribute following his death, describing him as "one of the most popular players in franchise history." The organization also praised his distinctive skating style, charisma, and enduring popularity with New York hockey supporters.
A series of trades led Duguay to play with the Detroit Red Wings, Pittsburgh Penguins and Los Angeles Kings.
He finished his career in the league with 673 points in the regular season and playoffs, and also played in Germany and the minors.
The NHL Alumni Association said in a tribute post: "(Hockey) was a part of who he was, a lifelong love that he carried with pride and shared so generously with others.
"He will be remembered not only for the player he was, but for the extraordinary person he was."