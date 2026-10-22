EXCLUSIVE: Ron Duguay Final Pictures and Videos Revealed — Including Sarah Palin at His Bedside

The former New York Rangers star, who had been romantically linked to former Alaska governor Palin, 62, since 2022, appeared frail in photographs and videos shared by loved ones during his final weeks.

Palin recently posted a photograph showing her holding Duguay's hand as he lay in a hospital bed, appealing to supporters with the message: "Prayers for Ron Duguay so appreciated."

Duguay's daughter, Shay Thomas, published a poignant hospital photograph of her and her father earlier this month, showing her kneeling beside her ailing dad with one hand resting on his lap.

Thomas wrote: "I wasn't planning on posting anything, but I believe in the power of prayer, and right now, we need all the prayers we can get."

She also posted a video of Duguay walking using a frame as he battled to recover from cancer treatments.