War of Words: Roger Ailes’ Widow Says Murdochs Don’t Love or Understand America ‘Because They Weren’t Born Here’
The widow of late Fox News CEO Roger Ailes recently claimed that Rupert Murdoch and his son, Lachlan Murdoch, do not “love” or “understand” America because “they weren’t born here,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
Beth Ailes’ surprising remarks were made on Tuesday night during an interview with Newsmax host Eric Bolling on his program The Balance.
According to Roger Ailes’ widow, neither Rupert nor Lachlan Murdoch “love” or “understand” America because both men were born abroad.
Rupert, 92, was born in Australia and Lachlan, 51, was born in the United Kingdom.
“I believe Rupert, the major Murdoch, and Lachlan, the minor Murdoch, do not understand America the way Roger did because they weren’t born here,” Beth Ailes charged. “They don’t have the love of country, in my opinion, that only comes from being born here.”
“I think that a lot of the audience has left and that’s because there’s no more Eric Bolling, there is no more Bill O’Reilly, there’s no Greta [Van Susteren],” she continued. “Where is everybody? They’re on Newsmax. They have other places to go.”
“There are other ways to get the news and frankly I think that Fox, like the other mainstream news channels, are boring,” Ailes’ widow concluded. “They repeat the same thing every hour.”
Also surprising were Beth’s remarks earlier in the program where she discussed the “decline of Fox” following her late husband’s departure in 2016 and his subsequent death one year later in 2017.
“I think the network is falling apart because of the lack of leadership,” she said. “Obviously, Roger was one of a kind.”
Ailes’ widow attributed the decline of the conservative news network to “three or perhaps four Ts” – Tucker Carlson, trust, talent, and Donald Trump.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Fox News lost a substantial portion of its audience in April when Murdoch abruptly axed Carlson from the network.
"Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” the network said in a statement on April 24. “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”
Meanwhile, former President Trump has repeatedly attacked Fox News and even decided to skip the first GOP debate last week – which was hosted by the network – in favor of an interview with Carlson on X.
“Why doesn’t Fox and Friends show all of the Polls where I am beating Biden, by a lot,” Trump fumed earlier this month on Truth Social. “They just won’t do it!”
“Also, they purposely show the absolutely worst pictures of me, especially the big ‘orange’ one with my chin pulled way back,” he continued, referencing a photo the network used of the embattled ex-president. “They think they are getting away with something, they’re not.”
“Just like 2016 all over again…And then they want me to debate."