Robert F. Kennedy Jr Snubbed by Long-Suffering Wife Cheryl Hines as She Refuses to Move Into Washington Love Nest Following His 'Affair' With Young Reporter

The home — billed as "the epitome of ritzy Georgetown elegance" – made sources believe Hines, 59, could see an end to Kennedy's "lust demons" which led to his self-admitted past of pursuing other women.

However, sources have revealed Hines has "no plans" to be "a full-time political wife."

"Bobby felt the house in Georgetown would mend their marital bridges," an anonymous Kennedy ally said, with hopes of "keeping their marriage alive and that the two could become Washington’s latest power couple."

The son of the former presidential candidate even "swore to Cheryl there would be no more playing around with other women, and he restored Cheryl's trust in him to keep it in his pants."