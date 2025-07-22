Robert F. Kennedy Jr Snubbed by Long-Suffering Wife Cheryl Hines as She Refuses to Move Into Washington Love Nest Following His 'Affair' With Young Reporter
Robert F. Kennedy Jr's marriage to Cheryl Hines is on the rocks again after the actress refused to move to Washington with him.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the politician, 70, has been left bamboozled after spending millions on a new lovenest in the city, but Hines, 59, has no intention of living there.
New Lovenest
It comes 10 months after Kennedy’s alleged "digital affair" with journalist Olivia Nuzzi, which threatened to derail their relationship.
Kennedy relocated to Washington after he was named Secretary of Health and Human Services after Donald Trump won the election.
Earlier this year, he purchased a $4.34million town house in the city's Georgetown area in the hope it could be a place for them to reconnect while Kennedy got to work "Making America Healthy Again."
'No Plans' To Be 'Full-Time Political Wife'
The home — billed as "the epitome of ritzy Georgetown elegance" – made sources believe Hines, 59, could see an end to Kennedy's "lust demons" which led to his self-admitted past of pursuing other women.
However, sources have revealed Hines has "no plans" to be "a full-time political wife."
"Bobby felt the house in Georgetown would mend their marital bridges," an anonymous Kennedy ally said, with hopes of "keeping their marriage alive and that the two could become Washington’s latest power couple."
The son of the former presidential candidate even "swore to Cheryl there would be no more playing around with other women, and he restored Cheryl's trust in him to keep it in his pants."
Restoring Trust
However, Hines has no aspirations of becoming a "political wife" and considers Washington a "deadbeat town," leading Kennedy to reportedly say he's "been taken for a ride."
The liberal actress also is "still not convinced Bobby should be working in the right-wing Republican Trump administration."
It's a change from what many believed was Hines' insistence on buying property in Washington.
Even before Kennedy was confirmed as head of HHS, when the longtime Democrat was running as an Independent for president, Hines had begun hunting for a real estate agent in the nation's capital who handled upscale properties.
When this spectacular row home came on the market about three months ago, she said she wanted it.
"She ordered Bobby to sign the papers for it," the insider revealed.
Last year, Kennedy, who had cheated on his first two wives, Emily Black and Mary Richardson – who later committed suicide – got caught up in a bizarre sexting scandal with a New York magazine political reporter, half Kennedy's age, Nuzzi, 31.
The Nuzzi affair was "the last straw" for the Curb Your Enthusiasm star, who seemingly "lost all trust in Bobby ever being monogamous," had threatened divorce, and had been spotted without her wedding ring in the wake of the scandal, according to insiders.
Kennedy has adamantly denied any sort of relationship with Nuzzi.
"Mr. Kennedy only met Olivia Nuzzi once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece," his spokesman said.
A source added that the nature of the relationship was "emotional and digital in nature, not physical."