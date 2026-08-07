Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Claims His Niece Tragically Died From Fentanyl Overdose in Deleted Instagram Update
Aug. 7 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. opened up on his niece's shocking death in a since-deleted social media update, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Saoirse Kennedy Hill was found unresponsive at the Kennedy compound on August 1, 2019. She rushed to Cape Cod Hospital where she was tragically pronounced dead. She was 22 years old.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Pens Tribute to Late Niece
On Friday, August 7, the U.S. Health Secretary took to Instagram and penned a tribute to his niece that allegedly revealed a key detail about her cause of death.
"Remembering my beloved niece Saorsie (sic) Kennedy Hill, a luminous soul who died 7 years ago this week of an accidental fentanyl overdose," he wrote alongside childhood snapshots of Saoirse and other family photos, per the Daily Mail.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Deletes Post
However, the 72-year-old deleted the heartfelt message from Instagram shortly after he posted it.
It is presently unclear why he removed the update.
According to medical reports, methadone, fluoxetine, norfluoxetine, diazepam, nordiazepam and alcohol were all found in Saoirse's system at the time of her tragic passing.
It was determined that she died of "acute methadone and ethanol toxicity in combination with other prescription medications." Fentanyl was not mentioned.
Kennedy Family 'Shattered' by Her Death
On August 2, 2019, the Kennedy family released a statement that said they were "shattered" by Saoirse's passing.
"Her life was filled with hope, promise, and love," the statement read. "She cared deeply about friends and family, especially her mother Courtney, her father Paul, her stepmother Stephanie, and her grandmother Ethel, who said, 'The world is a little less beautiful today.'"
"She lit up our lives with her love, her peals of laughter and her generous spirit," the statement continued. "Saoirse was passionately moved by the causes of human rights and women’s empowerment and found great joy in volunteer work, working alongside indigenous communities to build schools in Mexico. We will love her and miss her forever."
Her cousin Michaela Kennedy Cuomo also shared an emotional post on social media.
"Yesterday the world lost a light that enchanted everyone and everything around her," she said. "Let us honor her life by carrying forth her loving compassion, merriment and her passionate fight for women’s empowerment. The world will be a better place for as long as we can embody Saoirse’s soul. Her legacy lives on through love."
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Reflects on Niece's 'Fierce' Spirit
One day after she died in 2019, RFK Jr. also remembered his niece as "fierce, both in her love for her family and yearning for justice."
"A fearless adventurer, she inspired curiosity and daring in her friends," he said via Instagram. "But her greatest gift was to find humor in everything and to give us all the gift of her laughter — and our own."
"But her greatest gift was to find humor in everything and to give us all the gift of her laughter – and our own," he added.