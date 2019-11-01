Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Cause Of Death Finally Revealed: Saoirse Kennedy Hill Suffered Methadone, Alcohol OD Other prescription medications also killed Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter.

The death of Robert F. Kennedy‘s granddaughter Saoirse Kennedy Hill, 22, was caused by an accidental overdose, RadarOnline.com has confirmed.

The Barnstable Town Clerk told Radar, “According to her death certificate, the manner of death is accident and the cause of death, what they have listed, sequentially listed as the medical cause, they have the first one as acute methadone, diazepam, nordiazepam, fluoxetine, norfluoxetine. Due to or as a consequence of ethanol toxicity (alcohol).”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Saoirse was pronounced dead after she was found unresponsive at the famed Kennedy Compound back on August 1 and was taken to the Cape Cod Hospital.

She was the daughter of former President John F. Kennedy‘s brother Robert’s daughter Courtney Kennedy and her husband Paul Michael Hill. The couple had separated in 2006.

Hill was one of the four Irishman wrongly convicted in the 1974 Guildford Club bombing, serving 20 years in prison after he was tortured until he agreed to sign a letter confessing to the act.

Saoirse had been open about her depression before her death, writing about tragic high school years at Deerfield Academy.

In an essay entitled, “Mental Illness at Deerfield,” Saoirse noted, “My depression took root in the beginning of my middle school years and will be with me for the rest of my life. Although I was mostly a happy child, I suffered bouts of deep sadness that felt like a heavy boulder on my chest.”

Saoirse also wrote that someone she knew and loved “broke serious sexual boundaries” with her.

The beautiful young woman’s death came just one month before she was set to start her senior year at Boston College.

Saoirse’s funeral was held at Our Lady of Victory Church in Centerville, Mass., less than five miles away from the compound where she was found.

She was reportedly buried next to her uncle Robert F. Kennedy Jr.‘s.’s second wife, Mary Richardson Kennedy, who took her own life in 2012.

Saoirse’s death came after years of Kennedy family tragedies and untimely deaths.

President JFK, 46, was assassinated on November 22, 1963 as he rode in a Dallas, Texas motorcade when he was president.

That followed his older brother, Joseph Jr., dying while serving as a bomber pilot during World War II.

JFK’s sister Kathleen died in a plane crash in the south of France at age 28.

Robert Kennedy Sr. was assassinated in 1968 in California while running for President.

John F Kennedy Jr. died in a plane crash at the age of 38 that also took the lives of his wife Carolyn Bessette and sister-in-law Lauren.

Robert Kennedy’s son David died of a drug overdose in 1984 at the age of 28, and his son Michael died in 1997 while playing football in his skis on a mountain in Aspen.

Saoirse’s father Paul paid tribute to his late daughter on Aug. 7 by jumping into the ocean, despite not knowing how to swim.

He conquered his fear and was “rescued” by family members with a life raft.

Saoirse’s uncle RFK Jr. wrote that she was “fierce, both in her love for her family and yearning for justice. A fearless adventurer, she inspired curiosity and daring in her friends.

“But her greatest gift was to find humor in everything and to give us all the gift of her laughter – and our own. The gaping hole that she leaves in our family is a wound too large to ever heal.”