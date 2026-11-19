Rob Reiner's Daughter Romy's Home Sold for Over $10Million Months After Parents Were Murdered Across the Street
Nov. 19 2026, Published 11:25 a.m. ET
Rob Reiner's daughter, Romy, sold her home that was across the street from her parents' house for $10.3million, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The home had been owned by the Reiners for 30 years, prior to Rob and his wife Michele's tragic deaths.
UCLA Doctor Purchases Longtime Family Property
Per records obtained by a publication, the house was sold on February 17, and it was bought by Hanochad, LLC.
The home's new owner, a UCLA doctor, reportedly paid $11,330 in "documentary transfer taxes" and $458,350 in Los Angeles "transfer taxes." The doctor also had to pay a whopping $469,708 in taxes and recording fees equaling $28.
The sale took place less than two months after Romy's parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, were found murdered in their house.
Their own son, 33-year-old Nick Reiner, was arrested for the crime.
Romy Discovered Rob Reiner’s Body
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the couple was stabbed to death on December 14, 2025.
Their daughter, Romy, found her father after a massage therapist who had an appointment with Michele couldn't get in to the home. She had asked Romy to unlock the door.
After the 28-year-old found her dad, she "fled in anguish" and called 911 for help.
Law enforcement and paramedics entered the home, where they found her mother had been killed, too.
Nick Reiner Found in Blood-Soaked Hotel Room
Officers began looking for Nick Reiner, who lived on the property's guesthouse, but wasn't home.
The man had a long history of drug abuse and mental health issues, and had multiple stints in rehab clinics.
Officers found him in a hotel room that had a shower "full of blood." Blood was also found on the bed, and bedsheets were hung on the window so no one could see inside.
The 33-year-old was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Explosive Argument Hours Before Killings
In August 2026, the indictment was unsealed, officially charging him with the murders. Nick pleaded not guilty.
"This was a profound betrayal by someone who was loved and trusted by the very people he is accused of killing," prosecutor Nathan J. Hochman said at the time.
"The indictment unsealed today also adds a special circumstance allegation that the defendant committed the murders by means of lying in wait. We hope that by having a grand jury return an indictment in this case it will bring us one step closer to a trial and achieving justice".
Nick's suspicious behavior reportedly began hours before the murders. Alongside his parents, he attended a Christmas party hosted by Conan O'Brien.
While he was there, an insider told an outlet that he was allegedly "freaking everyone out, acting crazy," and repeatedly asking attendees if "they were famous."
Additionally, sources claimed Rob got into a "very loud argument" with his son at the party.
The next morning, Rob and Michele were found dead.