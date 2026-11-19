Per records obtained by a publication, the house was sold on February 17, and it was bought by Hanochad, LLC.

The home's new owner, a UCLA doctor, reportedly paid $11,330 in "documentary transfer taxes" and $458,350 in Los Angeles "transfer taxes." The doctor also had to pay a whopping $469,708 in taxes and recording fees equaling $28.

The sale took place less than two months after Romy's parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, were found murdered in their house.

Their own son, 33-year-old Nick Reiner, was arrested for the crime.