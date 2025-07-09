Ringo Starr's Heartbreaking Wish for Last Days Revealed as He Marks 85th Birthday — And How It Involves Talking to 'Ghosts' of George Harrison and John Lennon

And Starr admitted he's honored that people are still listening to their music today.

"We are still being played today, we did a great job," he reflected.

He also pointed out "a lot of their songs" were about "peace and love" – a message he now dedicates his life to spreading.

Starr has spent years trying to encourage his fans to help end violence with his "peace and love" initiative, and each year on his birthday since 2008, "peace and love" celebrations have been held all around the globe in his honor.

"We're seeing a lot of things happening right now and we need peace and love," he stressed.

Starr added: "If you are thinking of peace and love, you're not doing anything else, so on my birthday, it is important that we are all doing (that). We should all be here for peace and love, not for any violence."