Ringo Starr's Heartbreaking Wish for Last Days Revealed as He Marks 85th Birthday — And How It Involves Talking to 'Ghosts' of George Harrison and John Lennon
Ringo Starr's final wish would be chatting to the ghosts of late Beatles' bandmates George Harrison and John Lennon.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the iconic musician has a heartbreaking message he'd tell the duo, who died in 1980 and 2001 respectively – with his admission coming as he celebrates his 85th birthday, which feel on Monday, July 7.
'What Are You Doing Here?'
When asked during a birthday event in Beverly Hills what he'd say to George and John if they were there, Starr said with a laugh: "What are you doing here?"
He then added: "Actually I would say I love you and I miss you, that is what I would say."
Starr, who played drums for the Beatles and occasionally sang lead vocals, also reflected on the band's massive success.
The British rock group, made up of Starr, George, John, and Paul McCartney, was formed in 1960 and released a slew of hits that are still beloved by millions even now, decades on.
Peace And Love
And Starr admitted he's honored that people are still listening to their music today.
"We are still being played today, we did a great job," he reflected.
He also pointed out "a lot of their songs" were about "peace and love" – a message he now dedicates his life to spreading.
Starr has spent years trying to encourage his fans to help end violence with his "peace and love" initiative, and each year on his birthday since 2008, "peace and love" celebrations have been held all around the globe in his honor.
"We're seeing a lot of things happening right now and we need peace and love," he stressed.
Starr added: "If you are thinking of peace and love, you're not doing anything else, so on my birthday, it is important that we are all doing (that). We should all be here for peace and love, not for any violence."
Beatles' Movies
Decades after the band went their separate ways, British film director Sam Mendes is in the midst of creating four Beatles biopics that will be released in April 2028.
And Starr revealed he's been heavily involved in the films, explaining he spent "two days" working with Sam to ensure the way he depicts their story is accurate.
He gave the movies his seal of approval, explaining he's a big fan of Mendes' work and he was extremely happy with the scripts.
"I have spent time with Sam and on the scripts," he shared.
Starr added: "He knows what he is doing, he is fabulous, he has a great love of The Beatles.
"We love his films and he is a very kind guy. He will do great. I spent two days with Sam and we made only a few changes."
Starr jokingly added: "But I am not going to say anything good or bad about it until I see it and it comes out.
"It's strange, four movies are coming out on the same day, but he is filming them all together, don't ask me."