EXCLUSIVE: Reason Late TV Giant Richard Chamberlain Hid HIs Gay Secret For Decades Revealed — 'He Feared Coming Out Would Kill His Showbiz Career'

TV heartthrob Richard Chamberlain hid his gay identity for decades to achieve the heights of superstardom – and admitted he'd do it again, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Chamberlain, who died March 29 at age 90, came out in his 2003 memoir Shattered Love. But he counseled other gay actors to stay in the closet.

"Personally, I wouldn't advise a gay leading man- type actor to come out," the heartthrob said in 2010.

Although some criticized his comments, saying they reflected an old-school mentality, the Towering Inferno star said he was just being practical.