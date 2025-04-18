Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Celebrity News
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Reason Late TV Giant Richard Chamberlain Hid HIs Gay Secret For Decades Revealed — 'He Feared Coming Out Would Kill His Showbiz Career'

richard chamberlain hid gay secret feared end showbiz career
Source: MEGA

Richard Chamberlain hid his gay secret for decades, fearing it would end his showbiz career permanently.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 18 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

TV heartthrob Richard Chamberlain hid his gay identity for decades to achieve the heights of superstardom – and admitted he'd do it again, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Chamberlain, who died March 29 at age 90, came out in his 2003 memoir Shattered Love. But he counseled other gay actors to stay in the closet.

"Personally, I wouldn't advise a gay leading man- type actor to come out," the heartthrob said in 2010.

Although some criticized his comments, saying they reflected an old-school mentality, the Towering Inferno star said he was just being practical.

Article continues below advertisement
richard chamberlain hid gay secret feared end showbiz career

Chamberlain once urged gay leading men to stay closeted to protect their careers.

Article continues below advertisement

"For an actor to be working is kind of a miracle, because most actors aren't," he explained.

"So it's just silly for a working actor to say – 'Oh, I don't care if anybody knows I'm gay,' especially if they're a leading man."

In fact, the Dr. Kildare alum waited until he was nearly 70 – his screen hunk days behind him – before coming out.

"I'm not a romantic leading man anymore, so I don't need to nurture that public image anymore," he continued.

Article continues below advertisement
richard chamberlain hid gay secret feared end showbiz career
Source: MEGA

Chamberlain said homophobia crippled careers in Hollywood.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
val kilmer cancer treatments blame pain before death

EXCLUSIVE: How Tragic Val Kilmer Went to His Grave in Agony – Blaming His Life-Saving Cancer Treatments for Slowly Killing Him

Photo of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa, love note

EXCLUSIVE: Gene Hackman's Private Life Revealed — Read The Late Actor's Heartbreaking Love Notes to Wife Betsy and How They Spent Their Final Years at Home

In his later years, Chamberlain switched from playing straight hunks like the dashing 17th-century adventurer in 1980s Shogun and the lustful young priest in 1983's The Thorn Birds, portraying gay characters as a guest star on Will & Grace, Nip/Tuck, Brothers & Sisters and Leverage.

But he believed the publicity over his sex life crippled his career.

"There's still a tremendous amount of homophobia in our culture – it's regrettable, it's stupid, it's heartless and it's immoral, but there it is," Chamberlain said.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.